PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 16 novembre 2020

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 16 novembre 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: PlayStation Store
Les Kombattants sont de sortie cette semaine, ça sent la bagarre !
Jeux PS5
- JYDGE PS4 & PS5 - 14,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 11 - 49,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - 59,99 €
- War Thunder - Gratuit
PS5 DLC
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Kombat Pack 2 - 14,99 €
- Pack extension Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - 49,99 €
Jeux PS4
- Arcade Archives ZERO TEAM - 6,99 €
- Anime Studio Story - 12,99 €
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back! - 39,99 €
- Darkness Rollercoaster - Akimbo Edition (VR) - 10,99 €
- Eldrador Creatures - 29,99 €
- Five Dates - 12,99 €
- Flatland Vol.1 - 7,99 €
- Hide & Dance! - 4,99 €
- JYDGE PS4 & PS5 - 14,99 €
- Mars Horizon - 17,99 €
- Monster Viator - 14,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - 59,99 €
- My Name is Mayo 2 - 1,19 €
- Serious Sam Collection - 29,99 €
- Speaking Simulator - 14,99 €
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III: Extended Edition - 23,99 €
- The Perplexing Orb 2 - 8,99 €
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition - 59,99 €
PS4 DLC
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Kombat Pack 2 - 14,99 €
- Pack extension Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - 49,99 €
