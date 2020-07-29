PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 27 juillet 2020

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 27 juillet 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: PlayStation Store
Plusieurs jeux alléchants, dont un portage tant attendu, font leur entrée cette semaine dans la boutique en ligne de Sony.
Jeux PS4
- Cubers: Arena - 14,99 €
- Cuphead - 19,99 €
- Destroy All Humans! - 39,99 €
- Fairy Tail - 69,99 €
- Fairy Tail Digital Deluxe - 84,99 €
- Headsnatchers - 14,99 €
- Lost Wing - 7,99 €
- Maid of Sker - 24,99 €
- Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON - 59,99 €
- Othercide - 39,99 €
- Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection - 39,99 €
- Skater XL - 39,99 €
PS4 DLC
- Brawlhalla
- Summer Championship 2020 Pack - 8,99 €
- Destroy All Humans!
- Skin Pack - 9,99 €
- Fortnite
- Pack Légendes estivales - 19,99 €
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Beretta Weapon Pack - 4,99 €
- Hunt: Showdown
- The Revenant - 6,99 €
- Les Sims 4
- Kit d’Objets Tricot de pro - 9,99 € (8,99 € pour les membres EA Access)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Pack Predator Chasseur urbain - 4,99 €
- Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash!
- Space 39 Miku Pack - 4,49 €
Vous pouvez acheter une carte PSN sur Amazon ou la Fnac.
Commenter