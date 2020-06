Tetris 99 : un 14e Grand Prix annoncé, avec un thème Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition à récupérer

Prove you’re really feeling it with the #Tetris99 14th MAXIMUS CUP, featuring #XenobladeChronicles: Definitive Edition! Earn at least 100 event points in the Tetris 99 mode from 7/3, 12am PT to 7/6, 11:59pm PT to unlock the Tetris 99 theme! @tetris_official pic.twitter.com/AyFOMn8zPX