BON PLAN chez Gamesplanet : 30 jeux Take-Two Interactive en promotion

BON PLAN chez Gamesplanet : 30 jeux Take-Two Interactive en promotionpar Thomas B.
De Mafia à Borderlands, en passant par XCOM et Civilization, les licences de Take-Two Interactive sont en promotions jusqu'au 18 mai chez Gamesplanet.
Après une promo à l'occasion de la sortie de Mass Effect Édition Légendaire, Gamesplanet nous propose cette fois-ci une offre sur les licences de Take-Two Interactive. Disponible jusqu'au 18 mai à 2h00, les titres tels que XCOM 2, Borderlands 3 ou BioShock The Collection atteignent jusqu'à -80 % de réduction.
Ci-dessous, une liste non exhaustive des jeux disponibles dans cette promotion :
- BioShock The Collection -80 %, 11,99 € ;
- Tales from the Borderlands -25 %, 14,99 € ;
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection -67 %, 19,90 € ;
- Borderlands 3 -50 %, 29,99 € ;
- Civilization VI Platinum Edition -66 %, 39,99 € ;
- Mafia Definitive Edition -25 %, 29,99 € ;
- XCOM 2 -75 %, 12,50 € ;
- XCOM Chimera Squad -50 %, 9,99 € ;
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition -50 %, 14,99 €.
