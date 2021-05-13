Actualité
BON PLAN chez Gamesplanet : 30 jeux Take-Two Interactive en promotion

De Mafia à Borderlands, en passant par XCOM et Civilization, les licences de Take-Two Interactive sont en promotions jusqu'au 18 mai chez Gamesplanet.

Après une promo à l'occasion de la sortie de Mass Effect Édition Légendaire, Gamesplanet nous propose cette fois-ci une offre sur les licences de Take-Two Interactive. Disponible jusqu'au 18 mai à 2h00, les titres tels que XCOM 2, Borderlands 3 ou BioShock The Collection atteignent jusqu'à -80 % de réduction.

Ci-dessous, une liste non exhaustive des jeux disponibles dans cette promotion : 

