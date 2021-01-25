PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 18 janvier 2021

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 18 janvier 2021par Alexandre S.
Source: PlayStation Store
L'Agent 47 a fait son grand retour dans la boutique en ligne des consoles PlayStation.
Jeux PS5
- Crimsonland - 9,99 €
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition - 89,99 €
- Hitman 3 Standard Edition - 69,99 €
- Maiden (démo de Resident Evil Village) - Gratuit
- Panda Hero Remastered - 19,99 €
- RIDE 4 - 69,99 €
- RIDE 4 - Special Edition - 99,99 €
PS5 DLC
- Hitman 3
- Access Pass: Hitman 1 GOTY Edition - 29,99 €
- Access Pass: Hitman 2 Gold - 99,99 €
Jeux PS4
- Arcade Archives BLOCK HOLE - 6,99 €
- Balancelot - 7,99 €
- Bullet Roulette (VR) - 8,99 €
- Crimsonland - 9,99 €
- Don't Starve Mega Pack 2020 - 32,99 €
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition - 89,99 €
- Hitman 3 Standard Edition - 69,99 €
- Memoranda - 14,99 €
- Redout: Space Assault - 9,99 €
- Space Break - 7,99 €
- Teratopia - 14,99 €
- Timothy and the Mysterious Forest - 7,99 €
- Waves Out! - 9,99 €
PS4 DLC
- Hitman 3
- Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY Edition - 29,99 €
- Access Pass: Hitman 2 Gold - 99,99 €
