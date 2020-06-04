PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 1er juin 2020

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 1er juin 2020par Alexandre S.
Source: PlayStation Store
Il n'y a pas grand-chose à se mettre sous la dent cette semaine, malgré quelques sympathiques sorties.
Jeux PS4
- Skelattack - 19,99 €
- Pixel Ripped 1995 (VR) - 19,99 €
- Golf With Your Friends - 19,99 €
- The Office Quest - 17,99 €
- Strawberry Vinegar - 9,99 €
- Awesome Pea 2 - 4,99 €
- Tour de France 2020 - 49,99 €
- Arizona Sunshine - Deluxe Edition - 44,99 €
PS4 DLC
- Arizona Sunshine
- Deluxe Upgrade - 9,99 €
- Golf With Your Friends
- Caddy Pack - 1,99 €
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Clan Creator Bundle - 9,99 €
- Super Kickers League
- Vikings and Valkyries! - 5,99 €
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate
- Weapon Traffic Signal - Gratuit
- Weapon Fork - Gratuit
- Weapon Feline Paws - Gratuit
- KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story
- Wanderer Set DLC - 1,99 €
- Five Famous Swords Set DLC - 1,99 €
- Rockband
- Season 17 Spotlight Pass Plus - 23,99 €
- Level of Concern - Twenty One Pilots - 1,99 €
- Far Away - Breaking Benjamin and Scooter Ward - 1,49 €
