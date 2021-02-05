PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 1er février 2021

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 1er février 2021par Alexandre S.
Source: PlayStation Store
Démons, loup-garou, Monstrum... toutes sortes de créatures sont de sortie cette semaine.
Jeux PS5
- Collection Nioh - 79,99 €
- Control Ultimate Edition - 39,99 €
- Destruction AllStars
- Nioh Remastered – Édition complète - 59,99 €
- Nioh 2 Remastered – Édition complète - 59,99 €
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood - 49,99 €
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood Champion of Gaia - 59,99 €
Jeux PS4
- Arrog - 2,99 €
- Georifters - 29,99 €
- Glittering Sword - 4,99 €
- Habroxia 2 - 9,99 €
- How to take off your Mask Remastered - 14,99 €
- Lizard Lady vs the Cats - 0,60 €
- Paladins Édition Deluxe - 59,99 €
- Prison Architect - Total Lockdown Edition - 59,99 €
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne - 59,99 €
- Rogue Company : Édition Mercenaire - 24,99 €
- Rogue Company : Édition Ultime - 49,99 €
- Roombo: First Blood - 3,99 €
- Spice and Wolf VR 2 - 20,99 €
- Tanks vs Tanks - 2,99 €
- TRIPP: Fitness pour votre moi intérieur (VR) - 19,99 €
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood - 49,99 €
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood Champion of Gaia - 59,99 €
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox - 59,99 €
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition - 74,99 €
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Launch Edition - 59,99 €
PS4 DLC
- Jump Force
- Character Pack 13: Yoruichi Shihoin - 3,99 €
- Paladins
- Season Pass 2021 - 39,99 €
- Rogue Company
- Pass Année 1 - 24,99 €
