PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 1er mars 2021

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 1er mars 2021par Alexandre S.
Source: PlayStation Store
Ichiban Kasuga a enfin fait ses premiers pas sur PS5 ses derniers jours, tandis que la licence Neptunia s'est essayée à l'univers des VTubeurs.
Jeux PS5
- Dreaming Sarah - 4,99 €
- Enlisted - Armed to the teeth Founder bundle - 89,99 €
- Enlisted - Battle of Moscow: German squad Founder bundle - 29,99 €
- Enlisted - Battle of Moscow: USSR squad Founder bundle - 29,99 €
- Enlisted - Invasion of Normandy: German squad Founder bundle - 29,99 €
- Enlisted - Invasion of Normandy: US squad Founder bundle - 29,99 €
- GraviFire - 4,99 €
- Maquette - 17,99 €
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition - 29,99 €
- Sir Lovelot - 9,99 €
- UniPlex - 14,49 €
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - 59,99 €
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition - 69,99 €
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition - 89,99 €
Jeux PS4
- Arcade Archives LEGEND OF MAKAI - 6,99 €
- Ascendshaft and Endless Shaft - 0,60 €
- Car Demolition Clicker - 6,99 €
- Cave Bad - 4,99 €
- Dreaming Sarah - 4,99 €
- GraviFire - 4,99 €
- Into A Dream - 13,99 €
- Kairobotica - 12,99 €
- Kill It With Fire - 14,99 €
- Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu - 20,99 €
- Life of Fly - 13,99 €
- Mail Mole - 14,99 €
- March to a Million - 12,99 €
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 - 39,99 €
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle - 59,99 €
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition - 29,99 €
- NEOVERSE - 18,99 €
- Neptunia Virtual Stars - 49,99 €
- Neptunia Virtual Stars - Deluxe Set - 54,99 €
- Neptunia Virtual Stars - Special Edition - 74,99 €
- Pack 2K Ball N' Brawl - 59,99 €
- Pack Metro Saga - 89,99 €
- Pocket Harvest - 12,99 €
- Radon Blast - 4,99 €
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs - Royal Edition OST Combo - 28,49 €
- Saint Patricks Day Break - 7,99 €
- Sir Lovelot - 9,99 €
- Tiny Hands Adventure - 7,99 €
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition - 39,99 €
- Valentine Candy Break Head to Head - 7,99 €
PS4 DLC
- Neptunia Virtual Stars
- Beginner Savior Item Set - Gratuit
- Bikini Outfit: Goddess Set - 2,99 €
- Bikini Outfit: V-Idol Set - 2,99 €
- Bunny Outfit: Goddess Set - 2,99 €
- Bunny Outfit: V-Idol Set - 2,99 €
- Deluxe Item Pack - 2,99 €
- Extended BeatTik Dance Pack - 3,99 €
- In-game BGM: Ileheart - I Love You - 0,99 €
- In-game BGM Ileheart - Twilight Heart - 0,99 €
- In-game BGM: Ileheart - Vanilla Weather - 0,99 €
- Item Booster Pack - 2,99 €
- Leotard Outfit: Goddess Set - Gratuit
- Start the Party DLC Set - 35,99 €
- Swimsuit Outfit: Goddess Set - 2,99 €
- Swimsuit Outfit: V-Idol Set - 2,99 €
- Unlock All BeatTik Dances - 1,99 €
- Unlock All BeatTik Songs - 1,99 €
