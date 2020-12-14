PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 7 décembre 2020

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 7 décembre 2020par Alexandre S.
Night City nous a ouvert ses portes ces derniers jours, tandis qu'un Pokémon-like a envahi la PS5.
Jeux PS5
- Destiny 2 - Gratuit
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - 39,99 €
- Temtem - 39,99 €
- Temtem - Deluxe Edition - 59,99 €
- Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition - 7,99 €
PS5 DLC
- Destiny 2
- Au-delà de la Lumière - Édition Deluxe - 69,99 € (59,49 € jusqu'au 15 décembre)
- Au-delà de la Lumière + Saison - 49,99 € (37,49 € jusqu'au 15 décembre)
- Planet Coaster
- Pack Effrayant + Aventure - 12,99 €
Jeux PS4
- ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 - 6,99 €
- Autumn's Journey - 4,99 €
- Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia - 49,99 €
- Buster's Quest: Trials Of Hamsterdam - 14,99 €
- Christmas Break - 7,99 €
- Cyberpunk 2077 - 69,99 €
- Darts - 9,99 €
- eFootball PES 2021 LITE - Gratuit
- Flying Soldiers (Game + Avatar Pack) - 14,99 €
- Hammerwatch : Pack héroïque - 24,99 €
- Heroes & Villains Bundle - 35,99 €
- I, AI - 9,99 €
- KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! - New Era - 4,49 €
- LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle - 26,99 €
- Mia's Picnic - 9,99 €
- Monster Sanctuary - 19,99 €
- My Hidden Things - 5,99 €
- NO THING - 1,99 €
- PACK EA Need for Neighborville - 59,99 €
- Persian Nights 2: Moonlight Veil - 14,99 €
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - 39,99 €
- Shady Part of Me - 14,99 €
- Space Invaders Forever - 29,99 €
- Summer in Mara - 21,99 €
- SWORDS of GARGANTUA - 24,99 €
- Unto The End - 24,99 €
- Vigor - Gratuit
PS4 DLC
- Planet Coaster
- Pack Effrayant + Aventure - 12,99 €
