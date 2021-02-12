PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 8 février 2021

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 8 février 2021par Alexandre S.
Source: PlayStation Store
Quelques nouveautés font leur apparition dans la boutique de Sony cette semaine, dont une qui pourrait vous donner des cauchemars.
Jeu PS5
- UltraGoodness 2 - 4,99 €
PS5 DLC
- Destiny 2
- Lot d'Argentum de la Saison des Élus - 14,99 €
Jeux PS4
- #SinucaAttack - 4,99 €
- Aground - 12,49 €
- Another Dawn - 19,99 €
- Digerati Horror Bundle Vol.2 - 32,99 €
- Dungeon Village - 12,99 €
- Game Dev Story - 12,99 €
- Hot Springs Story - 12,99 €
- Little Nightmares II - 29,99 €
- Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition - 39,99 €
- On The Road - 29,99 €
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle - 70 €
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle - Digital Deluxe Edition - 99,99 €
- Saboteur SiO - 8,99 €
- SENSE - A CYBERPUNK GHOST STORY - 19,99 €
- Shoot 1UP DX - 5,99 €
- Steamroll: Rustless Edition - 9,99 €
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition + Season 5 Premium Pass Bundle - 59,99 €
- The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match - 14,99 €
- UltraGoodness 2 - 4,99 €
- Wilmot's Warehouse - 13,99 €
- We Were Here - Gratuit
PS4 DLC
- Destiny 2
- Lot d'Argentum de la Saison des Élus - 14,99 €
- Street Fighter V
- Season 5 Character Pass - 24,99 €
- Season 5 Premium Pass - 39,99 €
