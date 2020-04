Sakura Wars : mechas et démons s'affrontent dans une nouvelle bande-annonce scénaristique excitante

Sakura Wars is getting a big update ahead of its Western launch on April 28!



v1.01:

✨Lock-on in combat

✨Save or load anywhere

✨New controls

✨Conversation logs

✨Removal of Share restrictions



And many other gameplay improvements!



Pre-order now: https://t.co/JfzBeOa5UH ???? pic.twitter.com/j2zuVDG70K