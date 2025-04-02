Switch 2 : Final Fantasy VII Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Borderlands 4, Hades II, voici TOUS les jeux annoncés sur la console

Switch 2 : Final Fantasy VII Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Borderlands 4, Hades II, voici TOUS les jeux annoncés sur la consolepar Amaury M.
La console accueillera un tas de portages, que ce soit le jour du lancement ou dans les semaines et mois à venir.
Nintendo a présenté aujourd'hui sa Switch 2, mais également des jeux. Le constructeur proposera au lancement et les mois suivants plusieurs exclusivités first party, mais les éditeurs tiers soutiennent déjà la Switch 2 et un tas de portages de jeux déjà existants sur d'autres plateformes arriveront.
Sans plus attendre, voici la liste des jeux tiers attendus sur Switch 2, au lancement le 5 juin prochain ou après :
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL (aucune date) ;
- EA SPORTS FC (aucune date) ;
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (jeu + extension Phantom Liberty, 5 juin 2025) ;
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (5 juin 2025) ;
- Split Fiction (5 juin 2025) ;
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition (jeu + extension Shadow of the Erdtree + armes, armures et apprences pour Torrent, 2025) ;
- Hades II (exclusivité console temporaire sur Nintendo Switch et Switch 2) ;
- NBA 2K (aucune date) ;
- WWE 2K (aucune date) ;
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (aucune date) ;
- Street Fighter 6 et Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighter Edition (5 juin 2025) ;
- Hogwarts Legacy : L'Héritage de Poudlard (5 juin 2025) ;
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (5 juin 2025) ;
- Borderlands 4 (2025) ;
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 (juillet 2025) ;
- Yakuza 0 Director's Cut (5 juin 2025) ;
- Fortnite (5 juin 2025) ;
- Enter the Gungeon 2 (2026) ;
- HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition (5 juin 2025) ;
- Project 007 (titre provisoire, aucune date) ;
- STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions (2026) ;
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion (5 septembre 2025) ;
- DELTARUNE 1+2+3+4 (5 juin 2025) ;
- Survival Kids (5 juin 2025) ;
- Star Wars Outlaws (2025) ;
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (5 juin 2025) ;
- Story of Seasons : Grand Bazaar - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (27 août 2025) ;
- Goodnight Universe (2025) ;
- Two Point Museum (2025) ;
- Wild Hearts S (27 juillet 2025) ;
- Witchbrook (hiver 2025) ;
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S (5 juin 2025) ;
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (5 juin 2025) ;
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion (hiver 2025) ;
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition (5 juin 2025) ;
- Fast Fusion (5 juin 2025) ;
- Shadow Labyrinth - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (18 juillet 2025) ;
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (19 juin 2025) ;
- No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (25 juillet 2025) ;
- Reanimal (2025) ;
- Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer (5 juin 2025) ;
- Professeur Layton et le Nouveau Monde à vapeur (2025) ;
- Tamagotchi Plaza - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (27 juin 2025) ;
- Human Fall Flat 2 (« bientôt disponible ») ;
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (un jour 2025).
Rajoutez à cela Mario Kart World, The Duskbloods, Donkey Kong Bananza, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, Hyrule Warriors : Les Chroniques du Sceau, Kirby Air Riders et Drag x Drive et nous avons déjà plus de 50 jeux attendus sur Nintendo Switch 2 ! Pour rappel, la console sortira le 5 juin prochain, contre 469,99 €. Vous pouvez retrouver des cartes eShop sur Amazon.
|
Rédacteur - Testeur
Clint008