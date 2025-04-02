Switch 2 : Final Fantasy VII Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Borderlands 4, Hades II, voici TOUS les jeux annoncés sur la console

Nintendo a présenté aujourd'hui sa Switch 2, mais également des jeux. Le constructeur proposera au lancement et les mois suivants plusieurs exclusivités first party, mais les éditeurs tiers soutiennent déjà la Switch 2 et un tas de portages de jeux déjà existants sur d'autres plateformes arriveront.

Sans plus attendre, voici la liste des jeux tiers attendus sur Switch 2, au lancement le 5 juin prochain ou après :

EA SPORTS Madden NFL (aucune date) ;

EA SPORTS FC (aucune date) ;

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (jeu + extension Phantom Liberty, 5 juin 2025) ;

(jeu + extension Phantom Liberty, 5 juin 2025) ; Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (5 juin 2025) ;

(5 juin 2025) ; Split Fiction (5 juin 2025) ;

(5 juin 2025) ; Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition (jeu + extension Shadow of the Erdtree + armes, armures et apprences pour Torrent, 2025) ;

(jeu + extension Shadow of the Erdtree + armes, armures et apprences pour Torrent, 2025) ; Hades II (exclusivité console temporaire sur Nintendo Switch et Switch 2) ;

NBA 2K (aucune date) ;

WWE 2K (aucune date) ;

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (aucune date) ;

(aucune date) ; Street Fighter 6 et Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighter Edition (5 juin 2025) ;

et (5 juin 2025) ; Hogwarts Legacy : L'Héritage de Poudlard (5 juin 2025) ;

(5 juin 2025) ; Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (5 juin 2025) ;

(5 juin 2025) ; Borderlands 4 (2025) ;

(2025) ; Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 (juillet 2025) ;

(juillet 2025) ; Yakuza 0 Director's Cut (5 juin 2025) ;

(5 juin 2025) ; Fortnite (5 juin 2025) ;

(5 juin 2025) ; Enter the Gungeon 2 (2026) ;

(2026) ; HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition (5 juin 2025) ;

(5 juin 2025) ; Project 007 (titre provisoire, aucune date) ;

(titre provisoire, aucune date) ; STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions (2026) ;

(2026) ; Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion (5 septembre 2025) ;

(5 septembre 2025) ; DELTARUNE 1+2+3+4 (5 juin 2025) ;

(5 juin 2025) ; Survival Kids (5 juin 2025) ;

(5 juin 2025) ; Star Wars Outlaws (2025) ;

(2025) ; Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (5 juin 2025) ;

(5 juin 2025) ; Story of Seasons : Grand Bazaar - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (27 août 2025) ;

(27 août 2025) ; Goodnight Universe (2025) ;

(2025) ; Two Point Museum (2025) ;

(2025) ; Wild Hearts S (27 juillet 2025) ;

(27 juillet 2025) ; Witchbrook (hiver 2025) ;

(hiver 2025) ; Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S (5 juin 2025) ;

(5 juin 2025) ; Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (5 juin 2025) ;

(5 juin 2025) ; Marvel Cosmic Invasion (hiver 2025) ;

(hiver 2025) ; Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition (5 juin 2025) ;

(5 juin 2025) ; Fast Fusion (5 juin 2025) ;

(5 juin 2025) ; Shadow Labyrinth - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (18 juillet 2025) ;

(18 juillet 2025) ; RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (19 juin 2025) ;

(19 juin 2025) ; No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (25 juillet 2025) ;

(25 juillet 2025) ; Reanimal (2025) ;

(2025) ; Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer (5 juin 2025) ;

(5 juin 2025) ; Professeur Layton et le Nouveau Monde à vapeur (2025) ;

(2025) ; Tamagotchi Plaza - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (27 juin 2025) ;

(27 juin 2025) ; Human Fall Flat 2 (« bientôt disponible ») ;

(« bientôt disponible ») ; Hollow Knight: Silksong ( un jour 2025).

Rajoutez à cela Mario Kart World, The Duskbloods, Donkey Kong Bananza, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, Hyrule Warriors : Les Chroniques du Sceau, Kirby Air Riders et Drag x Drive et nous avons déjà plus de 50 jeux attendus sur Nintendo Switch 2 ! Pour rappel, la console sortira le 5 juin prochain, contre 469,99 €. Vous pouvez retrouver des cartes eShop sur Amazon.