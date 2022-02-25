DICE Awards 2022 : It Takes Two et Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart raflent les récompenses

Les DICE Awards 2022 ont eu lieu en cette fin de semaine, l'occasion pour l'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences de récompenser les jeux sortis l'année dernière. En 2021, c'est Hades qui avait remporté le prix du Jeu de l'Année sous le nez de The Last of Us Part II, et cette année, le jury a récompensé It Takes Two, titre coopératif de Hazelight Studios qui a déjà obtenu le même prix aux Game Awards 2021.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart remporte lui de nombreux autres prix, tandis que Returnal a marqué le jury par son ambiance sonore, et Lone Echo II rafle tout du côté de la réalité virtuelle et immersive. Les gagnants sont à découvrir ci-dessous, en gras :

Jeu de l'année :

Deathloop ;

Inscryption ;

It Takes Two ;

; Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ;

Returnal.

Jeu d'action de l'année :

Deathloop ;

Halo Infinite ;

; Metroid Dread ;

Returnal ;

The Ascent.

Jeu d'aventure de l'année :

Death's Door ;

It Takes Two ;

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy ;

; Psychonauts 2 ;

Resident Evil Village.

Jeu familial de l'année :

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise ;

Cozy Grove ;

Mario Party Superstars ;

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ;

; WarioWare: Get it Together! .

Jeu de combat de l'année :

Guilty Gear: Strive ;

; Melty Blood: Type Lumina ;

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Jeu de course de l'année :

F1 2021 ;

Forza Horizon 5 ;

; Hot Wheels Unleashed.

Jeu de rôle de l'année :

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker ;

; Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous ;

Shin Megami Tensei V ;

Tales of Arise ;

Wildermyth.

Jeu de sport de l'année :

FIFA 22 ;

Mario Golf: Super Rush ;

; NBA 2K22 ;

Riders Republic ;

The Climb 2.

Jeu de stratégie/simulation de l'année :

Age of Empires IV ;

; Gloomhaven ;

Griftlands ;

Inscryption ;

Loop Hero.

Réalisation technique en réalité immersive :

Lone Echo II ;

; Puzzling Places ;

Resident Evil 4 VR ;

Song in the Smoke;

Yuki.

Jeu immersif de l'année :

Demeo ;

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar ;

Lone Echo II ;

; Resident Evil 4 VR ;

Song in the Smoke.

Réalisation exceptionnelle pour un jeu indépendant :

Death's Door ;

Inscryption ;

Loop Hero ;

Sable ;

Unpacking.

Jeu mobile de l'année :

Behind the Frame ;

Fantasian ;

League of Legends: Wild Rift ;

Moncage ;

Pokémon Unite.

Jeu en ligne de l'année :

Back 4 Blood ;

Call of Duty: Vanguard ;

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker ;

Halo Infinite ;

; Knockout City.

Réalisation exceptionnelle en conception :

Deathloop ;

Inscryption ;

It Takes Two ;

; Loop Hero ;

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Réalisation exceptionnelle en direction :

Deathloop ;

; Inscryption ;

It Takes Two ;

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ;

The Artful Escape.

Réalisation exceptionnelle en animation :

Call of Duty: Vanguard ;

Deathloop ;

Kena: Bridge of Spirits ;

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ;

; Resident Evil Village.

Réalisation exceptionnelle en direction artistique :

Call of Duty: Vanguard ;

Deathloop ;

Kena: Bridge of Spirits ;

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ;

; Resident Evil Village.

Réalisation exceptionnelle du personnage :

Deathloop - Colt Vahn ;

Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Kena ;

Life is Strange: True Colors - Alex Chen ;

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rivet ;

Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu.

Réalisation exceptionnelle en composition de bande originale :

Deathloop ;

It Takes Two ;

Kena: Bridge of Spirits ;

Psychonauts 2 ;

Returnal.

Réalisation exceptionnelle en design audio :

Forza Horizon 5 ;

Halo Infinite ;

It Takes Two ;

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ;

Returnal.

Réalisation exceptionnelle en narration :

Before Your Eyes ;

Inscryption ;

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy ;

; Psychonauts 2 ;

The Forgotten City.

Réalisation technique exceptionnelle :

Battlefield 2042 ;

Forza Horizon 5 ;

Moncage ;

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ;

; Returnal.

