DICE Awards 2022 : les nommés dévoilés, avec Deathloop et Ratchet & Clank Rift: Apart favoris

Comme chaque année, l'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences organise les DICE Awards, une cérémonie qui récompense les jeux qui ont marqué le milieu vidéoludique ces derniers mois. L'année dernière, c'est le jeu indépendant Hades qui avait raflé les prix les plus prestigieux, sous le nez de The Last of Us Part II notamment.

En 2022 encore, nous aurons droit aux DICE Awards, et les organisateurs viennent de dévoiler la liste des nommés. Plusieurs titres reviennent souvent, notamment Kena: Bridge of Spirits, mais surtout Deathloop et Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, nommés dans la catégorie reine du Jeu de l'Année 2021. Voici tous les nommés :

Jeu de l'année :

Deathloop ;

; Inscryption ;

; It Takes Two ;

; Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ;

; Returnal.

Jeu d'action de l'année :

Deathloop ;

; Halo Infinite ;

; Metroid Dread ;

; Returnal ;

; The Ascent.

Jeu d'aventure de l'année :

Death's Door ;

; It Takes Two ;

; Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy ;

; Psychonauts 2 ;

; Resident Evil Village.

Jeu familial de l'année :

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise ;

; Cozy Grove ;

; Mario Party Superstars ;

; Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ;

; WarioWare: Get it Together! .

Jeu de combat de l'année :

Guilty Gear -Strive- ;

; Melty Blood: Type Lumina ;

; Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Jeu de course de l'année :

F1 2021 ;

; Forza Horizon 5 ;

; Hot Wheels Unleashed.

Jeu de rôle de l'année :

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker ;

; Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous ;

; Shin Megami Tensei V ;

; Tales of Arise ;

; Wildermyth.

Jeu de sport de l'année :

FIFA 22 ;

; Mario Golf: Super Rush ;

; NBA 2K22 ;

; Riders Republic ;

; The Climb 2.

Jeu de stratégie/simulation de l'année :

Age of Empires IV ;

; Gloomhaven ;

; Griftlands ;

; Inscryption ;

; Loop Hero.

Réalisation technique en réalité immersive :

Lone Echo II ;

; Puzzling Places ;

; Resident Evil 4 VR ;

; Song in the Smoke ;

; Yuki.

Jeu immersif de l'année :

Demeo ;

; I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar ;

; Lone Echo II ;

; Resident Evil 4 VR ;

; Song in the Smoke.

Réalisation exceptionnelle pour un jeu indépendant :

Death's Door ;

; Inscryption ;

; Loop Hero ;

; Sable ;

; Unpacking.

Jeu mobile de l'année :

Behind the Frame ;

; Fantasian ;

; League of Legends: Wild Rift ;

; Moncage ;

; Pokémon Unite.

Jeu en ligne de l'année :

Back 4 Blood ;

; Call of Duty: Vanguard ;

; Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker ;

; Halo Infinite ;

; Knockout City.

Réalisation exceptionnelle en conception :

Deathloop ;

; Inscryption ;

; It Takes Two ;

; Loop Hero ;

; Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Réalisation exceptionnelle en direction :

Deathloop ;

; Inscryption ;

; It Takes Two ;

; Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ;

; The Artful Escape.

Réalisation exceptionnelle en animation :

Call of Duty: Vanguard ;

; Deathloop ;

; Kena: Bridge of Spirits ;

; Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ;

; Resident Evil Village.

Réalisation exceptionnelle en direction artistique :

Call of Duty: Vanguard ;

; Deathloop ;

; Kena: Bridge of Spirits ;

; Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ;

; Resident Evil Village.

Réalisation exceptionnelle du personnage :

Deathloop - Colt Vahn ;

- Colt Vahn ; Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Kena ;

- Kena ; Life is Strange: True Colors - Alex Chen ;

- Alex Chen ; Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rivet ;

- Rivet ; Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu.

Réalisation exceptionnelle en composition de bande originale :

Deathloop ;

; It Takes Two ;

; Kena: Bridge of Spirits ;

; Psychonauts 2 ;

; Returnal.

Réalisation exceptionnelle en design audio :

Forza Horizon 5 ;

; Halo Infinite ;

; It Takes Two ;

; Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ;

; Returnal.

Réalisation exceptionnelle en narration :

Before Your Eyes ;

; Inscryption ;

; Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy ;

; Psychonauts 2 ;

; The Forgotten City.

Réalisation technique exceptionnelle :

Battlefield 2042 ;

; Forza Horizon 5 ;

; Moncage ;

; Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ;

; Returnal.

Cette 25e édition des DICE Awards aura lieu le 24 février prochain, elle sera présentée par Jessica Chobot et Greg Miller. Selon vous, qui sera cette fois élu Jeu de l'Année 2021 ? Vous pouvez retrouver Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart à 61,49 € sur Amazon.

