Among Us : la cinquième map déjà teasée, un mode cache-cache et de nouveaux rôles, couleurs et accessoires arrivent

????️ The Among Us Roadmap ????️



what's next for us?? here are just a few of our future plans:

???? 15 players & new colors - Tan, Maroon, Gray, Rose, Banana, Coral

???? map 5

???? achievements

???? new roles & ways to play

???? visor cosmetics

???? more?!



