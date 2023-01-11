Golden Globes 2023 : la liste des vainqueurs dévoilée, The Banshees of Inisherin et The Fabelmans en première ligne

Golden Globes 2023 : la liste des vainqueurs dévoilée, The Banshees of Inisherin et The Fabelmans en première lignepar Auxance M.
Les derniers films de Steven Spielberg et Martin McDonagh sont sortis du lot lors de la dernière cérémonie des Golden Globes. Abbott Elementary et The White Lotus ont eux dominé la scène côté télévision.
En attendant les Oscars 2023, qui auront lieu le dimanche 12 mars prochain, l'autre grande cérémonie du cinéma hollywoodien vient de décerner ses récompenses. Les Golden Globes 2023 ont eu lieu cette nuit aux États-Unis et ont couronné le gratin des films et séries diffusés ces derniers mois (et pour certains à venir dans les semaines qui viennent).
Comme souvent, les distinctions entre drame et comédie ou série et mini-série ne permettent pas de désigner un grand vainqueur, mais plusieurs projets nommés ressortent du lot. The Fabelmans obtient ainsi la statuette du meilleur film dramatique, et Steven Spielberg celle du meilleur réalisateur, The Banshees of Inisherin, son acteur principal Colin Farrell et son scénariste Martin McDonagh obtiennent tous un trophée, et Everything Everywhere All at Once doit se contenter des prix de meilleure actrice et meilleur acteur dans un second rôle d'une comédie pour Michelle Yeoh et Ke Huy Quan. Du côté du petit écran, si House of the Dragon repart avec la prestigieuse récompense de la meilleure série dramatique, ce sont Abbott Elementary et The White Lotus qui se démarquent avec respectivement trois et deux prix. La liste des nommés et vainqueurs est visible ci-dessous.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans (VAINQUEUR)
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Cate Blanchett, Tár (VAINQUEUR)
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis (VAINQUEUR)
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin (VAINQUEUR)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (VAINQUEUR)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (VAINQUEUR)
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (VAINQUEUR)
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Allemagne)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentique) (VAINQUEUR)
- Close (Belgique)
- Decision to Leave (Corée du Sud)
- RRR (Inde)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (VAINQUEUR)
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (VAINQUEUR)
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Director — Motion Picture
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (VAINQUEUR)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Todd Field, Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (VAINQUEUR)
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon (VAINQUEUR)
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- “Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
- “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (VAINQUEUR)
Best Television Series – Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon (VAINQUEUR)
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria (VAINQUEUR)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (VAINQUEUR)
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary (VAINQUEUR)
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (VAINQUEUR)
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (VAINQUEUR)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Black Bird
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus (VAINQUEUR)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (VAINQUEUR)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (VAINQUEUR)
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (VAINQUEUR)
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (VAINQUEUR)
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark (VAINQUEUR)
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (VAINQUEUR)
- Henry Winkler, Barry
De quoi vous donner des idées de visionnage, au cinéma ou chez vous ? Everything Everywhere All at Once est disponible en Blu-ray à partir de 24,99 € sur Amazon.fr.
Lire aussi : Golden Globes 2021 : les vainqueurs nommés, Nomadland, Borat, The Crown et Le Jeu de la Dame récompensés
|
Rédacteur
Auxance
|Rédacteur préféré de ton rédacteur préféré depuis 2009, passionné de musique qui fait boom boom, adepte de séries comiques en tout genre. J'ai un peu trop joué à Pokémon dans ma vie.
|Me suivre :