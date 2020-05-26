Summer of Gaming : live, révélations, annonces exclusives, gameplay, le riche programme d'IGN en détail !par Auxance M.
IGN a prévu du lourd en ce mois de juin, avec des révélations et présentations exclusives étalées au fil des semaines.
IGN fut l'un des premiers à dégainer son alternative à l'E3 2020 avec le Summer of Gaming. Depuis, silence radio, alors que plein d'initiatives ambitieuses sont venues s'ajouter au programme et que les ambitions de la rédaction avaient pu être mises à mal.
Finalement, il n'en sera rien, en témoigne le programme fraîchement dévoilé du Summer of Gaming. Concrètement, il s'agira d'une longue fête s'étalent du 4 au 24 juin, lors de laquelle IGN retransmettra forcément les conférences des éditeurs, mais introduira aussi des exclusivités avec des articles ou live dédiés. Les 5, 9, 10, 11, 15 et 24 juin, nous aurons ainsi des présentations en direct de contenu exclusif, dont une partie a déjà été détaillée.
Concrètement, attendez-vous à la révélation du nouveau projet de The Outsiders, la très probable annonce de la localisation de 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, plusieurs jeux inédits de Merge Games, du gameplay pour le remaster de XIII, Scarlet Nexus, Mafia: Definitive Edition ou Second Extinction, la présentation d'un personnage de Guilty Gear Strive, et bien plus encore. Cerise sur le gâteau, des directs caritatifs ponctueront même le mois.
4 juin
- Summer of Gaming Kick-Off
5 juin
Pre-Show Charity Stream
- Resident Evil 3 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Hazeblade
IGN Expo Debut
- Exclusive Reveals, Trailers, Gameplay Demos, and Developer Interviews
Reveals
- Unannounced Game (Funcom / The Outsiders) - Exclusive Unannounced Gameplay Reveal with The Outsiders' David Goldfarb
- Unannounced Game (Merge Games) - Exclusive Game Reveal
- Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer
Trailers
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse (Nacon) – Earthblood Exclusive Cinematic Trailer
Gameplay
- Blankos Block Party (Mythical Games) - Exclusive Trailer Debut, Exclusive Gameplay
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry) - Exclusive Gameplay World Premiere
- Observer: System Redux (Bloober Team) - Exclusive Next-Gen Deep Dive
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Soleil Games) - Exclusive Gameplay First Look
- Spellbreak (Proletariat, Inc) - Exclusive Announcement, Gameplay Interview, and Trailer
6 juin
Pre-Show Charity Stream
Fallout Series Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by TomatoAngus
Partner and Publisher Showcases:
- PC Gaming Show
- The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 1
7 juin
Publisher Showcase
- The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 2
9 juin
Pre-Show Charity Stream
- Doom Eternal Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Xamide
Partner and Publisher Showcases
- Upload VR Showcase
- The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 3
IGN Expo #2
- Exclusive Reveals, Trailers, Gameplay Demos, Developer Interviews, and Hands-On Previews
Reveals
- Unannounced Classic Revival (Merge Games) - Exclusive Game Reveal
- Unannounced Game (Fabraz) – Exclusive Game Reveal
Trailers
- Chivalry 2 (Torn Banner Studios) – Exclusive Announcement and Trailer Reveal
- Dual Universe (Novaquark) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker (Deep Silver) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal
- Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction) - Exclusive Gameplay World Premiere
- Wasteland 3 (Deep Silver) - World Exclusive Trailer
- XIII (Microids) - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer Reveal
Previews
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox) - Exclusive “Bounty of Blood” DLC Preview w/ Gearbox Creative Director Matt Cox
- The Waylanders (Gato Studio) - Exclusive Trailer and Launch Date Announcement, and Hands-On Impressions
Gameplay
- Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal, Gameplay, and Interview
- Remnant: From the Ashes (Gunfire Games) - Gameplay and Interview with Gunfire Games
Special Icons Interview:
- David Hayter, the original voice of Solid Snake, discusses Metal Gear.
10 juin
Pre-Show Charity Stream
- Bloodborne - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by heyZeusHeresToast
IGN Expo #3
Exclusive Trailers, Gameplay Demos, Developer Interviews, and Hands-On Previews
Trailers
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA / ATLUS) - Exclusive Reveal
- Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) - Exclusive Alpha Gameplay Reveal Trailer
- Guilty Gear Strive (Arc Systems Works) - Exclusive Character Reveal Trailer
- Humble Bundle Indies Showcase
- Stronghold: Warlords (Firefly Studios) - Exclusive Multiplayer Trailer and Launch Date Announcement
Gameplay
- Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) - Exclusive Alpha Gameplay and Interview with ROCKFISH Games CEO & Co-Founder Michael Schade
- Iron Oath (Humble Bundle) - Exclusive Reveal Trailer and First Gameplay Reveal and Interview
- New World (Amazon Game Studios) - Exclusive War PvP Gameplay, Developer Interview
- Skater XL (Easy Day Studios) - Exclusive Switch Footage Reveal and Demo
- Solasta Crown of the Magister (Tactical Adventures) - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer and Gameplay Interview
- Total War: Troy (Creative Assembly) - Exclusive Gameplay Interview
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA) - Exclusive Gameplay and Interview
Previews
- Blue Fire (Graffiti Games/Robi Studios) - Exclusive Preview
- Humankind (SEGA) - Exclusive Hands-on Impressions
Special Icons Interview:
- Brian Fargo discusses the founding of Blizzard, and why RPG fans should be looking forward to Wasteland 3.
11 juin
Pre-Show Charity Stream
- Titanfall 2 - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Bryonato
Publisher Showcases
- CD Projekt RED Livestream (with IGN pre- and post-shows)
- EA Play LIVE (with IGN pre- and post-shows)
IGN Exclusives, Gameplay Demos, and Developer Interviews
Gameplay
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios) - Exclusive Gameplay Interview
- More TBA
12 juin
Charity Stream: Animal Crossing: Celebrity Island Tours
With special segments of the viral hit talk show Animal Talking with host and creator Gary Whitta and guests Candice Patton, Simu Liu, Felicia Day, Shannon Woodward, Cliff Bleszinski, Matthew Mercer, Austin Creed, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, Jessica Chobot, Lauren Lapkus, Naomi Kyle, the Merrell Twins, Andrea Rene, Alanah Pearce, Arin Hanson of Game Grumps
15 juin
Pre-Show Charity Stream
- Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Rubbertoe64
IGN Exclusives, Reveals, Trailers, Gameplay Demos, and Developer Interviews:
Reveals
- Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer
Trailers
- Castlestorm 2 (Zen Studios) - Launch Announcement Trailer
- Ninjala (GungHo Entertainment) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal
Gameplay
- Corepunk (Artificial Core) - Exclusive Gameplay and Interview
- Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic) - Gameplay and Interview
- Mafia: Definitive Edition (Hangar 13) - Worldwide Gameplay Debut w/ Hangar 13 President and CCO Haden Blackman
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco) - Exclusive Trailer and Gameplay Interview with Game Director Kenji Anabuki
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic) - Rehydrated Exclusive Early Access Livestream
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic) - Rehydrated Exclusive Gameplay Interview
- Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus (Kasedo Games) - Exclusive Gameplay and Commentary
18 juin
Pre-Show Charity Stream
- Super Mario 64 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Biinny
IGN Exclusives, Gameplay Demos, and Developer Interviews
Gameplay
- Torchlight III (Perfect World Entertainment) - Gameplay and Interview with Series Creator Max Schaefer
- Unannounced Developer Interview and Exclusive Gameplay Deep-Dive
Special Icons Interviews
- Chris Avellone, writer of Fallout New Vegas and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, discusses the magic ingredients in a great RPG.
- John Romero, creator of Doom, and game designer Brenda Romero, discuss RPGs and shooters in 2020.
24 juin
IGN Exclusives, Reveals, Gameplay Demos, and Developer Interviews
Reveals
- Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer
Trailers:
- Dreamscaper (Afterburner Studios) - Exclusive Gameplay Feature Deep Dive
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (Frogwares) - Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look
Le programme évoluera au fil des semaines, certainement au gré des conférences des constructeurs et éditeurs encore non officialisées. Mais vous l'aurez compris, le Summer of Gaming d'IGN sera clairement l'un des évènements à suivre en ce mois de juin.
