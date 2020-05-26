Summer of Gaming : live, révélations, annonces exclusives, gameplay, le riche programme d'IGN en détail !

IGN fut l'un des premiers à dégainer son alternative à l'E3 2020 avec le Summer of Gaming. Depuis, silence radio, alors que plein d'initiatives ambitieuses sont venues s'ajouter au programme et que les ambitions de la rédaction avaient pu être mises à mal.

Finalement, il n'en sera rien, en témoigne le programme fraîchement dévoilé du Summer of Gaming. Concrètement, il s'agira d'une longue fête s'étalent du 4 au 24 juin, lors de laquelle IGN retransmettra forcément les conférences des éditeurs, mais introduira aussi des exclusivités avec des articles ou live dédiés. Les 5, 9, 10, 11, 15 et 24 juin, nous aurons ainsi des présentations en direct de contenu exclusif, dont une partie a déjà été détaillée.

Concrètement, attendez-vous à la révélation du nouveau projet de The Outsiders, la très probable annonce de la localisation de 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, plusieurs jeux inédits de Merge Games, du gameplay pour le remaster de XIII, Scarlet Nexus, Mafia: Definitive Edition ou Second Extinction, la présentation d'un personnage de Guilty Gear Strive, et bien plus encore. Cerise sur le gâteau, des directs caritatifs ponctueront même le mois.

4 juin Summer of Gaming Kick-Off 5 juin Pre-Show Charity Stream Resident Evil 3 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Hazeblade IGN Expo Debut Exclusive Reveals, Trailers, Gameplay Demos, and Developer Interviews Reveals Unannounced Game (Funcom / The Outsiders) - Exclusive Unannounced Gameplay Reveal with The Outsiders' David Goldfarb

Unannounced Game (Merge Games) - Exclusive Game Reveal

Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer Trailers Werewolf: The Apocalypse (Nacon) – Earthblood Exclusive Cinematic Trailer Gameplay Blankos Block Party (Mythical Games) - Exclusive Trailer Debut, Exclusive Gameplay

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry) - Exclusive Gameplay World Premiere

Observer: System Redux (Bloober Team) - Exclusive Next-Gen Deep Dive

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Soleil Games) - Exclusive Gameplay First Look

Spellbreak (Proletariat, Inc) - Exclusive Announcement, Gameplay Interview, and Trailer 6 juin Pre-Show Charity Stream Fallout Series Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by TomatoAngus Partner and Publisher Showcases: PC Gaming Show

The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 1 7 juin Publisher Showcase The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 2 9 juin Pre-Show Charity Stream Doom Eternal Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Xamide Partner and Publisher Showcases Upload VR Showcase

The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 3 IGN Expo #2 Exclusive Reveals, Trailers, Gameplay Demos, Developer Interviews, and Hands-On Previews Reveals Unannounced Classic Revival (Merge Games) - Exclusive Game Reveal

Unannounced Game (Fabraz) – Exclusive Game Reveal Trailers Chivalry 2 (Torn Banner Studios) – Exclusive Announcement and Trailer Reveal

Dual Universe (Novaquark) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal

Pathfinder: Kingmaker (Deep Silver) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal

Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction) - Exclusive Gameplay World Premiere

Wasteland 3 (Deep Silver) - World Exclusive Trailer

XIII (Microids) - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer Reveal Previews Borderlands 3 (Gearbox) - Exclusive “Bounty of Blood” DLC Preview w/ Gearbox Creative Director Matt Cox

The Waylanders (Gato Studio) - Exclusive Trailer and Launch Date Announcement, and Hands-On Impressions Gameplay Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal, Gameplay, and Interview

Remnant: From the Ashes (Gunfire Games) - Gameplay and Interview with Gunfire Games Special Icons Interview: David Hayter, the original voice of Solid Snake, discusses Metal Gear. 10 juin Pre-Show Charity Stream Bloodborne - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by heyZeusHeresToast IGN Expo #3 Exclusive Trailers, Gameplay Demos, Developer Interviews, and Hands-On Previews Trailers 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA / ATLUS) - Exclusive Reveal

Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) - Exclusive Alpha Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Guilty Gear Strive (Arc Systems Works) - Exclusive Character Reveal Trailer

Humble Bundle Indies Showcase

Stronghold: Warlords (Firefly Studios) - Exclusive Multiplayer Trailer and Launch Date Announcement Gameplay Everspace 2 (ROCKFISH Games) - Exclusive Alpha Gameplay and Interview with ROCKFISH Games CEO & Co-Founder Michael Schade

Iron Oath (Humble Bundle) - Exclusive Reveal Trailer and First Gameplay Reveal and Interview

New World (Amazon Game Studios) - Exclusive War PvP Gameplay, Developer Interview

Skater XL (Easy Day Studios) - Exclusive Switch Footage Reveal and Demo

Solasta Crown of the Magister (Tactical Adventures) - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer and Gameplay Interview

Total War: Troy (Creative Assembly) - Exclusive Gameplay Interview

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA) - Exclusive Gameplay and Interview Previews Blue Fire (Graffiti Games/Robi Studios) - Exclusive Preview

Humankind (SEGA) - Exclusive Hands-on Impressions Special Icons Interview: Brian Fargo discusses the founding of Blizzard, and why RPG fans should be looking forward to Wasteland 3. 11 juin Pre-Show Charity Stream Titanfall 2 - Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Bryonato Publisher Showcases CD Projekt RED Livestream (with IGN pre- and post-shows)

EA Play LIVE (with IGN pre- and post-shows) IGN Exclusives, Gameplay Demos, and Developer Interviews Gameplay Humankind (Amplitude Studios) - Exclusive Gameplay Interview

More TBA 12 juin Charity Stream: Animal Crossing: Celebrity Island Tours With special segments of the viral hit talk show Animal Talking with host and creator Gary Whitta and guests Candice Patton, Simu Liu, Felicia Day, Shannon Woodward, Cliff Bleszinski, Matthew Mercer, Austin Creed, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, Jessica Chobot, Lauren Lapkus, Naomi Kyle, the Merrell Twins, Andrea Rene, Alanah Pearce, Arin Hanson of Game Grumps 15 juin Pre-Show Charity Stream Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Rubbertoe64 IGN Exclusives, Reveals, Trailers, Gameplay Demos, and Developer Interviews: Reveals Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer Trailers Castlestorm 2 (Zen Studios) - Launch Announcement Trailer

Ninjala (GungHo Entertainment) - Exclusive Trailer Reveal Gameplay Corepunk (Artificial Core) - Exclusive Gameplay and Interview

Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic) - Gameplay and Interview

Mafia: Definitive Edition (Hangar 13) - Worldwide Gameplay Debut w/ Hangar 13 President and CCO Haden Blackman

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco) - Exclusive Trailer and Gameplay Interview with Game Director Kenji Anabuki

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic) - Rehydrated Exclusive Early Access Livestream

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic) - Rehydrated Exclusive Gameplay Interview

Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus (Kasedo Games) - Exclusive Gameplay and Commentary 18 juin Pre-Show Charity Stream Super Mario 64 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge - by Biinny IGN Exclusives, Gameplay Demos, and Developer Interviews Gameplay Torchlight III (Perfect World Entertainment) - Gameplay and Interview with Series Creator Max Schaefer

Unannounced Developer Interview and Exclusive Gameplay Deep-Dive Special Icons Interviews Chris Avellone, writer of Fallout New Vegas and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, discusses the magic ingredients in a great RPG.

John Romero, creator of Doom, and game designer Brenda Romero, discuss RPGs and shooters in 2020. 24 juin IGN Exclusives, Reveals, Gameplay Demos, and Developer Interviews Reveals Unannounced Game Reveal - Exclusive Reveal Trailer Trailers: Dreamscaper (Afterburner Studios) - Exclusive Gameplay Feature Deep Dive

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (Frogwares) - Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look

Le programme évoluera au fil des semaines, certainement au gré des conférences des constructeurs et éditeurs encore non officialisées. Mais vous l'aurez compris, le Summer of Gaming d'IGN sera clairement l'un des évènements à suivre en ce mois de juin.