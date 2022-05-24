PlayStation Plus : les nouveaux abonnements lancés en Asie, avec des jeux surprise dans les catalogues Classique, PS4 et PS5 !par Auxance M.
Il y a finalement un peu plus de jeux accessibles via les formules Extra et Premium/Deluxe que prévu. Mais l'offre sera-t-elle la même en Europe au lancement ?
Les nouvelles formules du PlayStation Plus ont officiellement été lancées dans certains pays asiatiques ce 23 mai 2022, avant de débarquer le 22 juin prochain en Europe. Sony Interactive Entertainment avait déjà fait un gros point sur les titres modernes et rétro qui seraient accessibles via les abonnements Extra et Premium, mais la liste des expériences accessibles depuis le lancement est finalement plus longue.
Le constructeur a en effet dévoilé la liste complète des expériences disponibles à Hong-Kong, où la formule Premium est remplacée par une offre Deluxe sans le cloud gaming pour les jeux PS3, encore non accessible. Nous pouvons ainsi découvrir l'ensemble du catalogue PS4/PS5 actuel jouable en illimité pour les abonnés Extra/Deluxe, ainsi que les Classiques de la PS1, PS2, PSP et PS4 et les versions d'essai exclusifs aux membres Deluxe. Et il y a quelques surprises, notamment au niveau des jeux rétro : Toy Story 2 : Buzz l'Éclair à la rescousse ! et Oddworld: Abe's Odyssey sont par exemple présents dans la liste des titres PlayStation alors qu'ils étaient absents lors du précédent point, au même titre que de nombreux jeux PS4 et PS5, et versions d'essai.
CATALOGUE DE JEU EN ILLIMITÉ (accessible via PlayStation Plus Extra et Deluxe)
PlayStation 5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Balan Wonderworld
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Demon’s Souls
- Destruction AllStars
- Foreclosed
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut
- Ghostrunner
- GreedFall: Gold Edition
- Human Fall Flat
- I am Dead
- Kona
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Monster Truck Championship
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- MXGP 2021
- NBA 2K22
- Observer: System Redux
- RIDE 4
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Tennis World Tour 2
- The Artful Escape
- Tour de France 2021
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest
PlayStation 4
- ABZU
- Adr1ft
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Alienation
- AO Tennis 2
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- AVICII Invector
- Balan Wonderworld
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Child of Light
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Stranding
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Desperados III
- Detroit: Become Human
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Elex
- Embr
- Entwined
- Everybody’s Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Fighting EX Layer – Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- For Honor
- For the King
- Foreclosed
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Gabbuchi
- Get Even
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut
- Ghostrunner
- God of War (2018)
- Golf with Your Friends
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- GreedFall
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- How to Survive 2
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat
- I am Dead
- inFAMOUS: First Light
- inFAMOUS: Second Son
- Injustice 2: Gods Among Us
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Killzone: Shadow Fall
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom: Two Crowns
- KNACK
- Kona
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Left Alive
- Legendary Fishing
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Mighty No. 9
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MXGP 2021
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Observation
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Project CARS 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Relicta
- Resogun
- Returnal
- RIDE 4
- Risk Urban Assault
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Steins;Gate Elite
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- The Artful Escape
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Council – The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Last Guardian
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Messenger
- The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tour de France 2021
- TowerFall Ascension
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Watch_Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Werewolves Within
- Windbound
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest
- XCOM 2
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
- Yo-kai Watch 4++
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 2Dark
VERSIONS D'ESSAI (accessible via PlayStation Plus Deluxe)PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
- Cyberpunk 2077
- ELEX 2
- Farming Simulator 22
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- MotoGP 22
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- WWE 2K22
- Biomutant
- Cyberpunk 2077
- ELEX 2
- Farming Simulator 22
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- LEGO CITY Undercover
- MotoGP 22
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- WWE 2K22
CATALOGUE CLASSIQUE (Accessible via PlayStation Plus Deluxe)
PlayStation (application PS4 native)
- Ape Escape
- Disney PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
- Hot Shots Golf
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Mr. Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 2
- Wild Arms
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
PlayStation 2 (application PS4 native)
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
PSP Emulated (application PS4 ou PS5 native)
- echochrome
PlayStation 4
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- BioShock Remastered
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Crysis Remastered
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- God of War III Remastered
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Heavy Rain
- Hotline Miami
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LocoRoco Remastered
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Outcast: Second Contact
- Patapon Remastered
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Rainbow Moon
- Resident Evil
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- WipEout: Omega Collection
Il faudra attendre le mois prochain pour savoir si nous aurons exactement la même offre au lancement en France ou non. D'ici là, vous pouvez vous abonner au PlayStation Plus actuel (qui sera converti en abonnement Essential) pour 59,99 € via Amazon.fr.
|
Rédacteur
Auxance
|Rédacteur préféré de ton rédacteur préféré depuis 2009, passionné de musique qui fait boom boom, adepte de séries comiques en tout genre. J'ai un peu trop joué à Pokémon dans ma vie.
|Me suivre :