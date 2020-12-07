PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 30 novembre 2020

PlayStation Store européen : mise à jour du 30 novembre 2020par Alexandre S.
Des mafieux, des vers de terre lourdement armés et une héroïne divine en devenir ont débarqué cette semaine dans la boutique de Sony.
Jeux PS5
- FIFA 21 Édition Beckham - 69,99 €
- FIFA 21 Édition Champions - 89,99 €
- FIFA 21 Édition Ultimate - 99,99 €
- FIFA 21 Édition NXT LVL - 79,99 €
- Haven - 24,99 €
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - 69,99 €
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Édition Gold - 99,99 €
- Madden NFL 21 - 69,99 €
- Madden NFL 21 Édition Deluxe Holiday - 89,99 €
- Madden NFL 21 Édition MVP Holiday - 99,99 €
- Madden NFL 21 Édition NXT LVL - 79,99 €
- Rainbow Six Siege PS5 Upgrade Edition - Gratuit au lieu de 0,25 €
- Tesla vs Lovecraft - 17,99 €
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - 29,99 €
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition - 54,99 €
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - 84,99 €
- Worms Rumble - 14,99 €
- Worms Rumble - Digital Deluxe Edition - 21,99 €
PS5 DLC
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Season Pass - 39,99 €
- Worms Rumble
- Action All-Stars Pack - 4,99 €
- Legends Pack - 7,99 €
- PlayStation Plus Exclusive Pack - Gratuit
Jeux PS4
- Arcade Archives The Fairyland Story - 6,99 €
- Big Dipper - 3,99 €
- Chickens On The Road - 0,99 €
- Christmas Break Head to Head Avatar Full Game Bundle - 7,99 €
- Chronos: Before the Ashes - 29,99 €
- Crystal Ortha - 14,99 €
- DARQ Complete Edition - 19,99 €
- Donut Break Head to Head Avatar Full Game Bundle - 7,99 €
- Dragon Quest XI S : Les Combattants de la destinée - Édition ultime - 39,99 €
- Empire of Sin - 39,99 €
- Empire of Sin - Deluxe Edition - 49,99 €
- Empire of Sin - Premium Edition - 69,99 €
- Fallout 76 : Aube d'Acier Deluxe Edition - 69,99 €
- FIFA 21 Édition Beckham - 69,99 €
- Halloween Candy Break Head to Head - 7,99 €
- Heroes of Hammerwatch - Ultimate Edition - 19,99 €
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - 69,99 €
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Édition Gold - 99,99 €
- Kawaii Deathu Desu - 3,49 €
- Madden NFL 21 Édition Deluxe Holiday - 89,99 €
- Madden NFL 21 Édition MVP Holiday - 99,99 €
- Mega Bundle - 2 Games + Avatars + Themes - 12,49 €
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes - 24,99 €
- My Universe - Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs - 39,99 €
- Naught (Game + Avatar Pack) - 19,99 €
- NHL 21 Pack Rewind - 74,99 €
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption - 17,99 €
- Nostos - 16,99 €
- Oniria Crimes - 19,99 €
- Paw Paw Paw - 9,99 €
- PHOGS! - 24,99 €
- Planetary Defense Force - 5,99 €
- Ponpu - 14,99 €
- Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: Dites n'importe quoi ! - 10,99 €
- Steampunk Tower 2 - 9,99 €
- The Outer Worlds : Pack approuvé par le conseil - 79,99 €
- Triple Pack EA Star Wars - 99,99 €
- Twin Mirror - 29,99 €
- Wildfire - 14,99 €
- Worms Rumble - 14,99 €
- Worms Rumble - Digital Deluxe Edition - 21,99 €
PS4 DLC
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- Ricardo Espadas - 2,99 €
- Singprasert Bunnaak - 2,99 €
- Stefan Levin - 2,99 €
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Season Pass - 39,99 €
- Worms Rumble
- Action All-Stars Pack - 4,99 €
- Legends Pack - 7,99 €
- PlayStation Plus Exclusive Pack - Gratuit
