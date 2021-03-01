Sorties jeux vidéo du mois de mars 2021 en France : quelques titres sympathiques dans les environs

Sorties jeux vidéo du mois de mars 2021 en France : quelques titres sympathiques dans les environspar Martial Duchemin
Source: Micromania-Zing
Quoi de neuf dans les parages ? De l'action, de l'aventure et du sport. Voici les sorties du mois dans nos rayons.
|Genre
|Date de sortie
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|RPG
|02/03/2021
|Control: Ultimate Edition
|Aventure
|02/03/2021
|Monster Truck Championship
|Action
|11/03/2021
|Monster Energy Supercross 4
|Sport
|11/03/2021
|Hunting Simulator 2
|Action
|11/03/2021
|Rainbow Six Siege Edition Deluxe
|Action
|16/03/2021
|Marvel's Avengers
|Action
|18/03/2021
|Can't Drive This
|Sport
|19/03/2021
|Tennis World Tour 2
|Sport
|25/03/2021
|Spacebase Startopia
|Stratégie
|26/03/2021
|Balan Wonderworld
|Plateforme
|26/03/2021
|Bugnax
|Plateforme
|31/03/2021
