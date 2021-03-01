Actualité
Sorties jeux vidéo du mois de mars 2021 en France : quelques titres sympathiques dans les environs

Source: Micromania-Zing

Quoi de neuf dans les parages ? De l'action, de l'aventure et du sport. Voici les sorties du mois dans nos rayons.

PS5 Logo playstation sorties jour mois image Genre Date de sortie
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
 RPG 02/03/2021
Control: Ultimate Edition Aventure 02/03/2021
Monster Truck Championship Action 11/03/2021
Monster Energy Supercross 4 Sport 11/03/2021
Hunting Simulator 2 Action 11/03/2021
Rainbow Six Siege Edition Deluxe Action 16/03/2021
Marvel's Avengers Action 18/03/2021
Can't Drive This Sport 19/03/2021
Tennis World Tour 2 Sport 25/03/2021
Spacebase Startopia Stratégie 26/03/2021
Balan Wonderworld Plateforme 26/03/2021
Bugnax Plateforme 31/03/2021
PS4 logo vignette sortie Genre Date de sortie
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
 Action 02/03/2021
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Stratégie 05/03/2021
Neptunia Virtual Stars RPG 05/03/2021
Monster Energy Supercross 4 Sport 11/03/2021
Bladed Fury Action 19/03/2021
Overcooked All You Can Eat Reflexion 23/03/2021
Spacebase Startopia Stratégie 26/03/2021
Kaze and the Wild Masks Plateforme 26/03/2021
It Takes Two Aventure 26/03/2021
Hotshot Racing Course 26/03/2021
Balan Wonderworld Plateforme 26/03/2021
The Last Kids on Earth et Le Sceptre Maudit Action 31/03/2021
Root Film Aventure 31/03/2021
Bugnax Plateforme 31/03/2021
