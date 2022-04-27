Ubisoft ferme les serveurs et services en ligne de plus de 90 jeux

Ubisoft a décidé de faire le ménage dans ses serveurs et vient de fermer les services en ligne de plus de 90 jeux, pour la plupart de vieux titres oubliés, mais certains opus de licences cultes sont concernées. Concrètement, les modes multijoueurs ne seront plus accessibles, il faudra se contenter des fonctionnalités en solo ou hors ligne.

Ubisoft entre dans les détails et explique que les statistiques de joueurs sont désactivées, que les Units et Défis accessibles via Ubisoft Connect ne sont plus disponibles, que les récompenses peuvent être débloquées sans la possibilité de les recevoir dans le jeu et que tous les contenus exclusifs sont désactivés. Sur PC, ces récompenses sont perdues, et sur consoles, elles seront encore là tant que vous avez vos fichiers de sauvegarde. Voici la liste des jeux concernés :

America's Army (Xbox 360)

(Xbox 360) Anno 1404 (PC)

(PC) Anno Online (PC)

(PC) Assassin's Creed 2 (PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive)

(PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive) Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood (OnLive)

(OnLive) Assassin's Creed: Recollection (MAC | iOS)

(MAC | iOS) Assassin's Creed: Revelations (OnLive)

(OnLive) Avatar (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) Beyond Good and Evil (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) Blazing Angels 2 (PC | Xbox 360)

(PC | Xbox 360) Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood ( PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

( PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) Driver: San Francisco (OnLive)

(OnLive) ESPN Sport Connections (Wii U)

(Wii U) Far Cry (PC)

(PC) Far Cry 2 (PC)

(PC) Far Cry Blood Dragon (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) Flashback Origins (PC)

(PC) Ghost Recon (PC)

(PC) Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) Ghost Recon Future Soldier (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) H.A.W.X. (PC)

(PC) H.A.W.X. 2 (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive) Haze (PlayStation 3)

(PlayStation 3) Heroes of Might and Magic 5 (PC)

(PC) I Am Alive (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) Just Dance 3 (Xbox 360)

(Xbox 360) Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits (Xbox 360)

(Xbox 360) Just Dance 3 Kids (Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U)

(Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U) Just Dance 4 (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U)

(PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U) Just Dance 2014 (PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U)

(PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U) Just Dance 2015 (PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U)

(PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U) Just Dance 2016 (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii)

(PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii) Just Dance 2017 (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii)

(PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii) Just Dance 2018 (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii)

(PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii) Just Dance Disney Party (Xbox 360 | Wii)

(Xbox 360 | Wii) Just Dance Disney Party 2 (Xbox 360)

(Xbox 360) Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth (Xbox 360 | Wii U)

(Xbox 360 | Wii U) Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes (PC)

(PC) Might & Magic Duel of Champions (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) Might & Magic Showdown (PC)

(PC) Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop (PC)

(PC) Might & Magic X: Legacy (PC)

(PC) MotionSports (Xbox 360)

(Xbox 360) MotionSport Adrenaline (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) My Fitness Coach Club (PlayStation 3)

(PlayStation 3) PowerUp Heroes (Xbox 360)

(Xbox 360) Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive) PureFootball (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) Rabbids Alive and Kicking (Xbox 360)

(Xbox 360) Rabbids Go Home (Wii)

(Wii) Rabbids Land (Wii U)

(Wii U) Rabbids Travel in Time (Wii)

(Wii) Rainbow Six - Raven Shield (PC)

(PC) Rainbow Six Lockdown (PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox)

(PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox) Rainbow Six Vegas (PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360) Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One) Rayman 3 (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) Rayman 3 HD (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) Rayman Legends (PC)

(PC) Rayman Origins (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) R.U.S.E. (MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) R.U.S.E. Beta (PC)

(PC) Scrabble 2007 (PC)

(PC) Scrabble 2009 (PC)

(PC) Settlers 3 (PC)

(PC) Settlers 4 (PC)

(PC) Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire (PC)

(PC) Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom (PC | MAC)

(PC | MAC) Settlers: Heritage of Kings (PC)

(PC) Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)

(Xbox 360) Shape Up (Xbox One)

(Xbox One) Shaun White Skateboarding (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive) Shaun White Snowboarding (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive) Silent Hunter 3 (PC)

(PC) Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions (PC)

(PC) Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific (PC)

(PC) Silent Hunter 5 (OnLive)

(OnLive) Smurfs 2 (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) Spartacus Legends (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) Splinter Cell: Blacklist (Wii U)

(Wii U) Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory (PC)

(PC) Splinter Cell: Conviction (PC | MAC | OnLive)

(PC | MAC | OnLive) Splinter Cell: Double Agent (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) The Adventures of Tintin (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) Tom Clancy's EndWar (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)

(PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360) Toy Soldiers War Chest (PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One)

(PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One) Watch Dogs Companion (Android | iOS)

(Android | iOS) World in Conflict (PC)

(PC) Your Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)

(Xbox 360) Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 (Xbox 360)

(Xbox 360) Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 (Wii U)

Pour rappel, Ubisoft a fait parler de lui ces derniers jours avec les rumeurs d'un rachat, et il a officialisé un peu dans la panique Project Q, un jeu de combat en arène free-to-play. Vous pouvez retrouver les jeux d'Ubisoft, dont plusieurs en promotion, sur Gamesplanet.