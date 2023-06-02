Actualité
Meta Showcase Gaming Promo

VR : les bons plans du Meta Quest Gaming Showcase et du Days of Play de Sony (29 au 04 juin 2023)

Source: Meta Quest Store

Envie de vous faire plaisir en réalité virtuelle sans vous ruiner ? Vous êtes au bon endroit.

Cette semaine, nous avons quelques promotions du côté de Meta PlayStation. .

Meta Showcase Gaming Promo

Meta Quest Store

  • Les packs :


Voyage d'un héros (79,99 € -37 % 50,36 €) : Elven Assassin + In Death Unchained + Into the Radius


Engins étranges (54,98 € -32 % 36,99 €) - The Room : A Dark Matter + the Last Clockwinder


I Expect you to Die (49,98 € -39 % 29,99 €) : I Expect you to Die I & II


Records battus (89,97 € -47 % 47,21 €) : The Climb + Eleven Table Tennis + Golf+


Combats Fantasy (59,98 € -39 % 35,99 €) : Gorn (lire test) + Demeo (lire test)


As du vol (39,98 € -32 % 26,99 €) : Warplanes Battles Over Pacific + Warplanes WWI Fighters


Maître des bêtises (49,97 €  -43 % 28,21 €) : Surgeneer + Prison Boss VR +Thief Simulator

Volonté de vivre (89,97 € -47 % 47,38 €) : Arizona Sunshine + Green Hell VR + Contractors

 



PlayStation VR 2


Days of play

  • Les promos pour les abonnés Ps+


    Humanity (29,99 € -100 % 0 €)

    Synapse (35,99 € -10 % 32,39 €)


Envie d'un Meta Quest 2 ? Vous pouvez vous l'offrir à la FnacDarty ou encore Amazon pour 449,99 € (128 Go) ou 549,99 € (256 Go).

