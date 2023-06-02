VR : les bons plans du Meta Quest Gaming Showcase et du Days of Play de Sony (29 au 04 juin 2023)par Jérémy V.
Envie de vous faire plaisir en réalité virtuelle sans vous ruiner ? Vous êtes au bon endroit.
Cette semaine, nous avons quelques promotions du côté de Meta PlayStation. .
Meta Quest Store
- Les packs :
Voyage d'un héros (79,99 € -37 % 50,36 €) : Elven Assassin + In Death Unchained + Into the Radius
Engins étranges (54,98 € -32 % 36,99 €) - The Room : A Dark Matter + the Last Clockwinder
I Expect you to Die (49,98 € -39 % 29,99 €) : I Expect you to Die I & II
Records battus (89,97 € -47 % 47,21 €) : The Climb + Eleven Table Tennis + Golf+
Combats Fantasy (59,98 € -39 % 35,99 €) : Gorn (lire test) + Demeo (lire test)
As du vol (39,98 € -32 % 26,99 €) : Warplanes Battles Over Pacific + Warplanes WWI Fighters
Maître des bêtises (49,97 € -43 % 28,21 €) : Surgeneer + Prison Boss VR +Thief Simulator
Volonté de vivre (89,97 € -47 % 47,38 €) : Arizona Sunshine + Green Hell VR + Contractors
- Les jeux à l'unité :
Bonelab (39,99 € -20 % 31,99 €)
Creed: Rise to Glory (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
NFL Pro Era (29,99 € -16 % 24,99 €)
Among US VR (9,99 € -10 % 8,99 €)
Walkabout Mini Golf (14,99 € -33 % 9,99 €)
Arizona Sunshine (39,99 € -30 % 27,99 €)
The Walking Dead & Sinners - Chapter 2 : Retribution (39,99 € -20 % 31,99 €)
Five Nights at Freddy's : Help Wanted (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
Resident Evil 4 (39,99 € -50 % 19,99 €)
Pistol Whip (29,99 € -33 % 19,99 €)
Contractors (19,99 € -30 % 13,99 €)
Medal of Honor : Above and Beyond (39,99 € -30 % 27,99 €)
Into the Radius (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
Totally Baseball (14,99 € -33 % 9,99 €)
Zero Caliber : Reloaded (24,99 € -40 % 14,99 €)
Demeo (39,99 € -35 % 25,99 €)
After the Fall (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
Hand Physics Lab (9,99 € -30 % 6,99 €)
Ancient Dungeon (19,99 € -40 % 11,99 €)
I Expect you to Die (24,99 € -32 % 16,99 €)
I Expect you to Die 2 (24,99 € -32 % 16,99 €)
Moss (19,99 € -30 % 13,99 €)
Moss : Livre II (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
Grid legends (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
2MD : VR Football Unleashed All Star (14,99 € -33 % 9,99 €)
Espire 2 (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
The Climb (29,99 € -40 % 17,99 €)
Red Matter 2 (29,99 € -33 % 19,99 €)
The Light Brigade (24,99 € -24 % 18,99 €)
Sports Scramble (29,99 € -33 % 19,99 €)
Unplugged : Air Guitar (24,99 € -40 % 14,99 €)
Stride (14,99 € -38 % 9,17 €)
Ragnarock (24,99 € -40 % 14,99 €)
Please, Don't Touch Anything (9,99 € -50 % 4,99 €)
Jurassic World Aftermath (29,99 € -33 % 19,99 €)
Waltz of the Wizard (19,99 € -35 % 12,99 €)
Painting VR (19,99 € -20 % 15,99 €)
Death Horizon : Reloaded (19,99 € -35 % 12,99 €)
Cities : VR (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
- Les promos pour tous :
Gran Turismo 7 (79,99 € -38 % 49,59 €) - Lire test
No Man's Sky PS4 & PS5 (49,99 € -50 % 24,99 €)
Demeo (39,99 € -30 % 27,99 €) - Lire test
Tetris Effect : Connected (39,99 € -25 % 29,99 €)
Rez Infinite (29,99 € -25 % 22,49)
Townsmen VR (39,99 € -20 % 31,99 €)
Before Your Eyes (14,99 € -20 % 11,99 €)
The Last Worker (19,99 € -25 % 14,99 €)
