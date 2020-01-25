BON PLAN sur Gamesplanet : de nombreux jeux Star Wars en promotion ce week-end !par Alexandre S.
Source: Gamesplanet
Et si la saga créée par George Lucas ne vous attire pas, trois productions parues cette semaine bénéficient également d'une petite ristourne.
Vous reprendrez bien une nouvelle de dose de promotions sur PC ? En plus des offres que nous avons déjà relayées plus tôt dans la semaine concernant Les Sims 4 et divers jeux de Take-Two et Rockstar, Gamesplanet revient en force ce week-end avec la saga Star Wars.
De nombreux jeux pas forcément récents, mais de qualité, peuvent ainsi être achetés à petit prix jusqu'au 27 janvier !
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars à 4,20 € (-75 %) ;
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga à 4,20 € (-75 %) ;
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II à 1,99 € (-60 %) ;
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith à 2,15 € (-10 %) ;
- Star Wars Starfighter à 1,99 € (-60 %) ;
- Star Wars The Clone Wars : Les Héros de la République à 4,20 € (-75 %) ;
- Star Wars Empire at War Gold Pack à 4,20 € (-75 %) ;
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II à 4,20 € (-75 %) ;
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - Ultimate Sith Edition à 4,20 € (-75 %) ;
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005) à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;
- Star Wars Republic Commando à 2,46 € (-70 %)
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;
- Star Wars - X-Wing Alliance à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault I + II à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;
- Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga à 1,99 € (-60 %)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;
- Star Wars - X-Wing Special Edition à 2,99 € (-70 %) ;
- Star Wars X-Wing vs TIE Fighter - Balance of Power Campaigns à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;
- Star Wars Rebellion à 1,99 € (-60 %) ;
- Star Wars Classics Collection à 9,99 € (-75 %).
Par ailleurs, trois jeux parus cette semaine ont également droit à des offres :
- Rugby 20 à 33,99 € (-15 %) ;
- Commandos 2 HD Remaster à 15,99 € (-20 %) ;
- Praetorians HD Remaster à 15,99 € (-20 %).
Pour terminer, vous avez encore quelques jours pour profiter de notre code promotionnel afin de payer Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot un peu moins cher.
