BON PLAN sur Gamesplanet : de nombreux jeux Star Wars en promotion ce week-end !

Vous reprendrez bien une nouvelle de dose de promotions sur PC ? En plus des offres que nous avons déjà relayées plus tôt dans la semaine concernant Les Sims 4 et divers jeux de Take-Two et Rockstar, Gamesplanet revient en force ce week-end avec la saga Star Wars.

De nombreux jeux pas forcément récents, mais de qualité, peuvent ainsi être achetés à petit prix jusqu'au 27 janvier !

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars à 4,20 € (-75 %) ;

à 4,20 € (-75 %) ; LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga à 4,20 € (-75 %) ;

à 4,20 € (-75 %) ; Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II à 1,99 € (-60 %) ;

à 1,99 € (-60 %) ; Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;

à 2,46 € (-70 %) ; Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;

à 2,46 € (-70 %) ; Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith à 2,15 € (-10 %) ;

à 2,15 € (-10 %) ; Star Wars Starfighter à 1,99 € (-60 %) ;

à 1,99 € (-60 %) ; Star Wars The Clone Wars : Les Héros de la République à 4,20 € (-75 %) ;

à 4,20 € (-75 %) ; Star Wars Empire at War Gold Pack à 4,20 € (-75 %) ;

à 4,20 € (-75 %) ; Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;

à 2,46 € (-70 %) ; Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;

à 2,46 € (-70 %) ; Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II à 4,20 € (-75 %) ;

à 4,20 € (-75 %) ; Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - Ultimate Sith Edition à 4,20 € (-75 %) ;

à 4,20 € (-75 %) ; Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005) à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;

à 2,46 € (-70 %) ; Star Wars Republic Commando à 2,46 € (-70 %)

à 2,46 € (-70 %) Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;

à 2,46 € (-70 %) ; Star Wars - X-Wing Alliance à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;

à 2,46 € (-70 %) ; Star Wars: Rebel Assault I + II à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;

à 2,46 € (-70 %) ; Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga à 1,99 € (-60 %)

à 1,99 € (-60 %) Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;

à 2,46 € (-70 %) ; Star Wars - X-Wing Special Edition à 2,99 € (-70 %) ;

à 2,99 € (-70 %) ; Star Wars X-Wing vs TIE Fighter - Balance of Power Campaigns à 2,46 € (-70 %) ;

à 2,46 € (-70 %) ; Star Wars Rebellion à 1,99 € (-60 %) ;

à 1,99 € (-60 %) ; Star Wars Classics Collection à 9,99 € (-75 %).

Par ailleurs, trois jeux parus cette semaine ont également droit à des offres :

Pour terminer, vous avez encore quelques jours pour profiter de notre code promotionnel afin de payer Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot un peu moins cher.