Destiny 2 : suivez la révélation de l'Année de la Prophétie et ses deux extensions ce mardi

"I am summoning you"



Join us Tuesday, May 6 at 9 AM PT as we reveal The Edge of Fate and the upcoming year of Destiny 2.



???? https://t.co/Yy9bCmLHCn

❤️ https://t.co/1d9hJC7qxS

???? https://t.co/lNn2fWKoFw pic.twitter.com/djot9WGgiF