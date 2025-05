Helldivers 2 : alerte générale, les Illuministes vont s'attaquer à la Super-Terre !

ALERT -- ALERT -- ALERT --



ILLUMINATE FLEET I.V.O. WORMHOLE

WIDOW'S HARBOR ATTACKED

ALL UNITS TO WIDOW'S HARBOR



BRIEFING:

At 1422 hours (SEST), multiple defense satellites monitoring the Meridian Wormhole ceased reporting. This was followed by multiple simultaneous attack… pic.twitter.com/hMCuFt6GDQ