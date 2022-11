Battlefield 2042 : Opérateur Zain, armes inédites et map en Suède, les nouveautés de la Saison 3 en fuite

First (clear) image of the upcoming railgun in #Battlefield2042 Season 3:



⚡️ Rorsch Mk-4



This is a primary weapon and not a battle pickup. Source: EA Marketing China (thanks to @AppelSapel & @MaoLusus for the note).



Season 3 teaser, trailer and more should go live this week... pic.twitter.com/B6GGrdcVOb