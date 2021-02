The King of Fighters XV : violence et élégance exigées dans le trailer de gameplay de Iori Yagami

【KOF XV】TEAM HERO BGM

Yesterday, fans heard a glimpse of the TEAM HERO theme "Under the Control of..." during Benimaru Nikaido's character trailer.

In celebration as we inch ever closer to KOF 15, we prepared a special cut to listen to! Enjoy!#SNK #KOF #KOF15 pic.twitter.com/PRxITqZhTI