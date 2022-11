Fortnite : l'évènement de conclusion du Chapitre 3 daté, le Chapitre 4 arrive bientôt !

We have 5 MAJOR leaked things that will most likely release in Fortnite's Chapter 4 this December 3rd, or throughout Season 1 ????



- Unreal Editor for Fortnite / UEFN (Creative 2.0)

- New cosmetic type (Codename: Apparel)

- Rideable flying animals

- First person mode

- Motorcycles pic.twitter.com/LmUX15yaKL