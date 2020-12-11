The Game Awards 2020 : The Last of Us Part II remporte le prix du Jeu de l'Année, voici les autres vainqueurs

Les Game Awards sont l'occasion de découvrir un tas de bandes-annonces concernant des jeux à venir ou déjà sortis, mais la cérémonie est avant tout là pour décerner des prix aux titres ayant marqué les précédents mois dans le milieu vidéoludique. The Last of Us Part II était nommé à de nombreuses reprises, de même que Ghost of Tsushima et Final Fantasy VII Remake.

???? THE LAST OF US PART II IS GAME OF THE YEAR!! ???? Congratulations @Naughty_Dog on an INCREDIBLE night at #TheGameAwards! #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/OUGKbniY6t — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

Alors, qui a remporté le fameux prix du Jeu de l'Année ? Eh bien, c'est The Last of Us Part II ! Sans plus attendre, voici la liste des vainqueurs dans chaque catégorie, ils sont indiqués en gras :

Jeu de l'Année :

DOOM Eternal ;

Final Fantasy VII Remake ;

The Last of Us Part II ;

; Ghost of Tsushima ;

Animal Crossing: New Horizons ;

Hades.

Meilleure réalisation :

Ghost of Tsushima ;

Final Fantasy VII Remake ;

Hades ;

Half-Life: Alyx ;

The Last of Us Part II.

Meilleure narration :

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim ;

Ghost of Tsushima ;

The Last of Us Part II ;

; Hades ;

Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Meilleure direction artistique :

Final Fantasy VII Remake ;

Ghost of Tsushima ;

; Hades ;

The Last of Us Part II ;

Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Meilleure bande originale :

DOOM Eternal ;

Final Fantasy VII Remake ;

; Hades ;

Ori and the Will of the Wisps ;

The Last of Us Part II.

Meilleur design audio :

DOOM Eternal ;

Half-Life: Alyx ;

Ghost of Tsushima ;

Resident Evil 3 ;

The Last of Us Part II.

Meilleure performance :

Ashley Johnson (Ellie, The Last of Us Part II) ;

Laura Bailey (Abby, The Last of Us Part II) ;

; Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima) ;

Logan Cunningham (Hades, Hades) ;

Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales) ;

Jeu le plus impactant :

If Found... ;

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition ;

Spiritfarer ;

Tell Me Why ;

; Through the Darkest of Times.

Meilleur jeu en constante évolution :

Apex Legends ;

Destiny 2 ;

Call of Duty: Warzone ;

Fortnite ;

No Man's Sky.

Meilleur jeu indépendant :

Carrion ;

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ;

Hades ;

; Spelunky 2 ;

Spiritfarer.

Meilleur jeu mobile :

Among Us ;

; Call of Duty Mobile ;

Genshin Impact ;

Legends of Runeterra ;

Pokémon Café Mix.

Meilleur support communautaire :

Apex Legends ;

Destiny 2 ;

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ;

; Fortnite ;

No Man's Sky ;

Valorant.

Meilleur jeu en VR / AR :

Dreams ;

Half-Life: Alyx ;

; Marvel's Iron Man VR ;

Star Wars: Squadron ;

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

Jeu le plus attendu :

Elden Ring ;

; God of War 2 ;

Horizon: Forbidden West ;

Resident Evil: Village ;

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Meilleure innovation dans l'accessibilité :

Assassin's Creed Valhalla ;

Grounded ;

Hyperdot ;

The Last of Us Part II ;

; Watch Dogs Legion.

Meilleur jeu d'action :

DOOM Eternal ;

Hades ;

; Half-Life: Alyx ;

Nioh 2 ;

Street of Rage 4.

Meilleur jeu d'action et d'aventure :

Assassin's Creed Valhalla ;

Ghost of Tsushima ;

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales ;

Ori and the Will of the Wisps ;

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ;

The Last of Us Part II ;

Meilleur jeu de rôle :

Final Fantasy VII Remake ;

; Genshin Impact ;

Persona 5 Royal ;

Wasteland 3 ;

Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Meilleur jeu de combat :

Granblue Fantasy: Versus ;

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate ;

; Street Fighter V: Champion Edition ;

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows ;

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r].

Meilleur jeu familial :

Animal Crossing: New Horizons ;

; Crash Bandicoot: It's About Time ;

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ;

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit ;

Minecraft Dungeons ;

Paper Mario: The Origami King.

Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie :

Crusaders Kings III ;

Desperados III ;

Gears Tactics ;

Microsoft Flight Simulator ;

; X-COM: Chimera Squad.

Meilleur jeu de sport/course :

DIRT 5 ;

F1 2020 ;

FIFA 21 ;

NBA 2K21 ;

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2.

Meilleur jeu multijoueur :

Animal Crossing: New Horizons ;

Among Us ;

; Call of Duty: Warzone ;

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ;

Valorant.

Jeu préféré des joueurs :

DOOM Eternal ;

Ghost of Tsushima ;

; Hades ;

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales ;

The Last of Us Part II.

Créateur de contenu de l'année :

Alanah Pearce ;

Jay Ann Lopez ;

Nickmercs ;

Timthetatman ;

Valkyrae.

Meilleur premier jeu :

Carrion ;

Mortal Shell ;

Raji: An Ancient Epic ;

Röki ;

Phasmophobia.

Meilleur joueur professionnel eSport :

Ian « Crimsix » Porter (Call of Duty) ;

Heo « Showmaker » Su (League of Legends) ;

; Kim « Canyon » Geon-Bu (League of Legends) ;

Anthony « Shotzzy » Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty) ;

Mathieu « Zywoo » Herbaut (CS:GO).

Meilleur coach eSport :

Danny « Zonic » Sorensen (CS:GO) ;

; Dae-Hee « Crusty » Park (OWL) ;

Fabian « Grabbz » Lohmann (LoL) ;

Lee « Zefa » Jae-Min (LoL) ;

Raymond « Rambo » Lussier (CoD).

Meilleur évènement eSport :

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO) ;

Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty) ;

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO) ;

League of Legends World Championship 2020 (LoL) ;

; Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch) ;

Meilleur jeu eSport :

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ;

Fortnite ;

League of Legends ;

; Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ;

Valorant.

Meilleur caster eSport :

Alex « Goldenboy » Mendez ;

Alex « Machine » Richardson ;

Eefje « Sjokz » Depoortere ;

; James « Dash » Patterson ;

Jorien « Sheever » Van Der Heijden.

Meilleure équipe eSport :

Damwon Gaming (League of Legends) ;

Dallas Empire (Call of Duty) ;

G2 Esports (League of Legends) ;

; San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League) ;

Team Secret (Dota 2).

Vous pouvez retrouver The Last of Us Part II à 37,9 € sur Amazon.fr.