VR : les meilleurs bons plans du Meta Quest Store, c'est maintenant !

Envie de vous faire plaisir en réalité virtuelle sans vous ruiner ? Vous êtes au bon endroit.

Cette semaine, il y a énormément de promotions sur le Meta Quest Store !

Promos 12 18 juin 2023 Meta Quest Store 


Whole in One Bundle (51,88 € -39 % 31,24 €) : Walkabout Mini Golf + les DLC

Adventures with Dad Bundle (23,96 € -29 % 16,90 €  : Walkabout Mini Golf + Shangri-La + Labyrinth + 20 000 lieues sous les mers

Journey to the Center of the Earth Edition Bundle (18,98 € -10 % 16,99 €) : Walkabout Mini Golf + Journey to the Center of the Earth 

Jules Verne Duo Bundle : Walkabout Mini Golf  (21,97 € -18 % 17,99 €) : Journey to the Center of the Earth + 20 000 lieues sous les mers 

Fou de Golf (21,97 € -22 % 16,99 €) : Walkabout Mini Golf + Upside Town + Sweetopia €

  • Les autres packs


    Vader Immortal (23,97 € -22 % 18,46 €) : les 3 volets de la série inclus

    Aux manettes (69,97 € -42 % 40,23 €) : Golf+ + The Thrill of the Fight + Eleven Table Tennis

    Take a Trip (89,97 € -47 % 47,38 €) : Vacation Simulator + The Climb 2 + Pistol Whip

    Heat of Battle (84,97 € -48 % 43,35 €) : Superhot VR + Gorn + Demeo

    Summer Camp (59,97 € -38 % 36,99 €) : Job Simulator + Cooking Simulator VR + Totally Baseball

    Hot Shots (84,97 € -40 % 50,36 €) : Contractors + Arizona Sunshine + Zero Caliber

    Among US VR : The Happy Birthday Bundle (18,97 € -15 % 15,99 €) : Among US VR + les packs couvre-chefs favoris accidentels & favoris

    The Walking Dead (79,98 € -31 % 54,47 €) : The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners + The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2 : Retributon

    Blockbuster Action (54,98 € -44 % 30,58 €) : Guardians Frontline + Into the Radius

    Golf + | PGA Tour ! (49,97 € -29 % 34,99 €) : Golf + avec les DLC TPC Scottsdale & TPC Sawgrass


  • Les propositions du Rock Hall of Fame



    Queen Music Pack (21,89 € -36 % 13,99 €)

    Imagine Dragons Music Pack (23,88 € -37 % 14,99 €)

    Synth Riders (24,99 € -40 % 14,99 €)

    Rock Mixtape (15,92 € -42 % 9,17 €)

    Synth Riders Muse Music Pack (9,95 € -19 % 7,99 €)

    Ragnarock (24,99 € -40 % 14,99 €)

    Synth Riders Adrenaline (9,95 € -26 % 7,29 €)

    Smash Drums (19,99 € -35 % 12,99 €)

    Synth Riders Gorillaz Music Pack (13,93 € -34 % 9,17 €)


  • Les jeux à l'unité


    (En gras, les promotions les plus intéressantes)


    Bonelab (39,99 € -20 % 31,99 €)

    Creed : Rise to Glory (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)

    Job Simulator (19,99 € -30 % 13,99 €)

    NFL Pro Era (29,99 € -33 % 19,99 €)

    The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners (39,99 € -30 % 27,99 €)

    Superhot VR (24,99 € -32% 16,99 €)

    Among US VR (9,99 € -10 % 8,99 €)

    Contractors (19,99 € -30 % 13,99 €)

    Peaky Blinders : la rançon royale (29,99 € - 16 % 24,99 €)

    Into the Radius (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)

    Walkabout Mini Golf (14,99 € -40 % 8,99 €)

    Resident Evil 4 (39,99 € -30 % 27,99 €) - Lire test

    The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2 : Retribution (39,99 € -25 % 29,99 €)

    Drunkn Bar Fight (17,99 € -33 % 11,99 €)

    Vacation Simulator (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)

    The Climb 2 (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €) - Lire Test

    The Thrill of the Fight (9,99 € -20 % 7,99 €)

    Gorn (19,99 € -30 % 13,99 €) - Lire Test

    Pistol Whip (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)

    Arizona Sunshine (39,99 € -35 % 25,99 €)

    Guardians Frontline (24,99 € -32 % 16,99 €)

    Real VR Fishing (19,99 € -35 % 12,99 €)

    Green Hell VR (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €) - Lire test

    Cooking Simulator VR (24,99 € -32 % 16,99 €)

    Totally Baseball (14,99 € -33 % 9,99 €)

    Eleven Table Tennis (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)

    A Township Tale (9,99 € -30 % 6,99 €) - Lire test

    Prison Boss VR (19,99 € -35 % 12,99 €)

    Zero Caliber : Reloaded (24,99 € -36 % 15,99 €)

    Demeo (39,99 € -30 % 27,99 €) - Lire test

    Les Mills Bodycombat (29,99 € -40 % 17,99 €)

    The Room VR : A Dark Matter (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)

    Crisis Brigade 2 Reloaded (14,99 € -33 % 9,99 €)

    Cosmonious High (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)

    Drop Dead : The Cabin (24,99 € -36 % 15,99 €) - Lire test

    Fruit Ninja (14,99 € -33 % 9,99 €)

    Zenith : The Last City (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €) - Lire test

    I Expect You to Die (24,99 € -36 % 15,99 €)

    I Expect You to Die 2 (24,99 € -36 % 15,99 €)

    After the Fall (29,99 € -40 % 17,99 €)

    Smash Drums (19,99 € -35 % 12,99 €)

    The Light Brigade (24,99 € -26 % 18,46 €)

    Hand Physics Lab (9,99 € -30 % 6,99 €)

    Premium Bowling (19,99 € -30 % 13,99 €)

    Sniper Elite VR (29,99 € -40 % 17,99 €)

    Warplanes : WW1 Fighters (19,99 € -35 % 12,99 €)

    Ultrawings 2 (19,99 € -40 % 11,99 €)

    The Climb (29,99 € -40 % 17,99 €)

    Sports Scramble (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)

    Puzzling Places (14,99 € -40 % 8,99 €)

    First Person Tennis - The Real Tennis Simulator (22,99 € -30 % 15,99 €)

    Red Matter 2 (29,99 € -33 % 19,99 €) - Lire test

    Stride (14,99 € -33 % 9,99 €) - Lire test

    Please, Don't Touch Anything (9,99 € -50 % 4,99 €)

    Moss : Livre II (29,99 € -33 % 19,99 €) - Lire test

    The Last Clockwinder (24,99 € -40 % 14,99 €)

    Robo Recall : Unplugged (29,99 € -50 % 14,99 €)

    Broken Edge (9,99 € -50 % 4,99 €)

    Lost Recipes (9,99 € -30 % 6,99 €)

    Floor Plan 2 (24,99 € -32 % 16,90 €)

    PowerBeats VR (22,99 € -30 % 15,99 €)

    Until You Fall (24,99 € -44 % 13,99 €)

    Mothergunship : Forge (19,99 € -40 % 11,99 €)

    Jurassic World Aftermath (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)

    Phantom : Covert Ops (29,99 € -40 % 17,99 €) - Lire test

    ForeVR Pool (19,99 € -40 % 11,99 €)

    Tentacular (24,99 € -32 % 16,99 €) - Lire test

    Moss (19,99 € -35 % 12,99 €) - Lire test

    Swarm (24,99 € -36 % 15,99 €)

    Tetris Effect : Connected (29,99 € -33 % 19,99 €)

    Espire 2 (29,99 € -40 % 17,99 €)

    Deisim (14,99 € -38 % 9,17 €) 

Envie d'un Meta Quest 2 ? Vous pouvez vous l'offrir à la FnacDarty ou encore Amazon pour 449,99 € (128 Go) ou 549,99 € (256 Go)

