VR : les meilleurs bons plans du Meta Quest Store, c'est maintenant !par Jérémy V.
Envie de vous faire plaisir en réalité virtuelle sans vous ruiner ? Vous êtes au bon endroit.
Cette semaine, il y a énormément de promotions sur le Meta Quest Store !
Whole in One Bundle (51,88 € -39 % 31,24 €) : Walkabout Mini Golf + les DLC
Adventures with Dad Bundle (23,96 € -29 % 16,90 € : Walkabout Mini Golf + Shangri-La + Labyrinth + 20 000 lieues sous les mers
Journey to the Center of the Earth Edition Bundle (18,98 € -10 % 16,99 €) : Walkabout Mini Golf + Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jules Verne Duo Bundle : Walkabout Mini Golf (21,97 € -18 % 17,99 €) : Journey to the Center of the Earth + 20 000 lieues sous les mers
Fou de Golf (21,97 € -22 % 16,99 €) : Walkabout Mini Golf + Upside Town + Sweetopia €
- Les autres packs
Vader Immortal (23,97 € -22 % 18,46 €) : les 3 volets de la série inclus
Aux manettes (69,97 € -42 % 40,23 €) : Golf+ + The Thrill of the Fight + Eleven Table Tennis
Take a Trip (89,97 € -47 % 47,38 €) : Vacation Simulator + The Climb 2 + Pistol Whip
Heat of Battle (84,97 € -48 % 43,35 €) : Superhot VR + Gorn + Demeo
Summer Camp (59,97 € -38 % 36,99 €) : Job Simulator + Cooking Simulator VR + Totally Baseball
Hot Shots (84,97 € -40 % 50,36 €) : Contractors + Arizona Sunshine + Zero Caliber
Among US VR : The Happy Birthday Bundle (18,97 € -15 % 15,99 €) : Among US VR + les packs couvre-chefs favoris accidentels & favoris
The Walking Dead (79,98 € -31 % 54,47 €) : The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners + The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2 : Retributon
Blockbuster Action (54,98 € -44 % 30,58 €) : Guardians Frontline + Into the Radius
Golf + | PGA Tour ! (49,97 € -29 % 34,99 €) : Golf + avec les DLC TPC Scottsdale & TPC Sawgrass
- Les propositions du Rock Hall of Fame
Queen Music Pack (21,89 € -36 % 13,99 €)
Imagine Dragons Music Pack (23,88 € -37 % 14,99 €)
Synth Riders (24,99 € -40 % 14,99 €)
Rock Mixtape (15,92 € -42 % 9,17 €)
Synth Riders Muse Music Pack (9,95 € -19 % 7,99 €)
Ragnarock (24,99 € -40 % 14,99 €)
Synth Riders Adrenaline (9,95 € -26 % 7,29 €)
Smash Drums (19,99 € -35 % 12,99 €)
Synth Riders Gorillaz Music Pack (13,93 € -34 % 9,17 €)
- Les jeux à l'unité
(En gras, les promotions les plus intéressantes)
Bonelab (39,99 € -20 % 31,99 €)
Creed : Rise to Glory (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
Job Simulator (19,99 € -30 % 13,99 €)
NFL Pro Era (29,99 € -33 % 19,99 €)
The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners (39,99 € -30 % 27,99 €)
Superhot VR (24,99 € -32% 16,99 €)
Among US VR (9,99 € -10 % 8,99 €)
Contractors (19,99 € -30 % 13,99 €)
Peaky Blinders : la rançon royale (29,99 € - 16 % 24,99 €)
Into the Radius (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
Walkabout Mini Golf (14,99 € -40 % 8,99 €)
Resident Evil 4 (39,99 € -30 % 27,99 €) - Lire test
The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2 : Retribution (39,99 € -25 % 29,99 €)
Drunkn Bar Fight (17,99 € -33 % 11,99 €)
Vacation Simulator (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
The Climb 2 (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €) - Lire Test
The Thrill of the Fight (9,99 € -20 % 7,99 €)
Gorn (19,99 € -30 % 13,99 €) - Lire Test
Pistol Whip (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
Arizona Sunshine (39,99 € -35 % 25,99 €)
Guardians Frontline (24,99 € -32 % 16,99 €)
Real VR Fishing (19,99 € -35 % 12,99 €)
Green Hell VR (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €) - Lire test
Cooking Simulator VR (24,99 € -32 % 16,99 €)
Totally Baseball (14,99 € -33 % 9,99 €)
Eleven Table Tennis (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
A Township Tale (9,99 € -30 % 6,99 €) - Lire test
Prison Boss VR (19,99 € -35 % 12,99 €)
Zero Caliber : Reloaded (24,99 € -36 % 15,99 €)
Demeo (39,99 € -30 % 27,99 €) - Lire test
Les Mills Bodycombat (29,99 € -40 % 17,99 €)
The Room VR : A Dark Matter (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
Crisis Brigade 2 Reloaded (14,99 € -33 % 9,99 €)
Cosmonious High (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
Drop Dead : The Cabin (24,99 € -36 % 15,99 €) - Lire test
Fruit Ninja (14,99 € -33 % 9,99 €)
Zenith : The Last City (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €) - Lire test
I Expect You to Die (24,99 € -36 % 15,99 €)
I Expect You to Die 2 (24,99 € -36 % 15,99 €)
After the Fall (29,99 € -40 % 17,99 €)
Smash Drums (19,99 € -35 % 12,99 €)
The Light Brigade (24,99 € -26 % 18,46 €)
Hand Physics Lab (9,99 € -30 % 6,99 €)
Premium Bowling (19,99 € -30 % 13,99 €)
Sniper Elite VR (29,99 € -40 % 17,99 €)
Warplanes : WW1 Fighters (19,99 € -35 % 12,99 €)
Ultrawings 2 (19,99 € -40 % 11,99 €)
The Climb (29,99 € -40 % 17,99 €)
Sports Scramble (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
Puzzling Places (14,99 € -40 % 8,99 €)
First Person Tennis - The Real Tennis Simulator (22,99 € -30 % 15,99 €)
Red Matter 2 (29,99 € -33 % 19,99 €) - Lire test
Stride (14,99 € -33 % 9,99 €) - Lire test
Please, Don't Touch Anything (9,99 € -50 % 4,99 €)
Moss : Livre II (29,99 € -33 % 19,99 €) - Lire test
The Last Clockwinder (24,99 € -40 % 14,99 €)
Robo Recall : Unplugged (29,99 € -50 % 14,99 €)
Broken Edge (9,99 € -50 % 4,99 €)
Lost Recipes (9,99 € -30 % 6,99 €)
Floor Plan 2 (24,99 € -32 % 16,90 €)
PowerBeats VR (22,99 € -30 % 15,99 €)
Until You Fall (24,99 € -44 % 13,99 €)
Mothergunship : Forge (19,99 € -40 % 11,99 €)
Jurassic World Aftermath (29,99 € -38 % 18,46 €)
Phantom : Covert Ops (29,99 € -40 % 17,99 €) - Lire test
ForeVR Pool (19,99 € -40 % 11,99 €)
Tentacular (24,99 € -32 % 16,99 €) - Lire test
Moss (19,99 € -35 % 12,99 €) - Lire test
Swarm (24,99 € -36 % 15,99 €)
Tetris Effect : Connected (29,99 € -33 % 19,99 €)
Espire 2 (29,99 € -40 % 17,99 €)
Deisim (14,99 € -38 % 9,17 €)
