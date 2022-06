Ghostbusters VR annoncé sur PSVR 2, Ghostbusters VR Academy annoncé pour les salles d'arcade

Get those proton packs prepped for next gen ???? We can confirm that Ghostbusters VR is coming to PlayStation VR2! ????



We can’t wait to bring @ghostbusters to virtual reality with our friends at @sonypicturesvr!



Learn more ???? https://t.co/qN6gQi3DBg#GhostbustersVR #PSVR2 pic.twitter.com/aJVB6JDm4w